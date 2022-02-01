Genshin Impact players praise Lantern Rite Festival after “horrible” last year

The Genshin Impact Fleeting Colors in Flight event is well underway, and players have praised miHoYo for their improvements over last year’s Lantern Rite Festival.

The new Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Festival, also known as Fleeting Colors in Flight, has proven hugely popular amongst the game’s community. Not only have travelers praised the event for its new character interactions and rewards, many people within the community also believe it is a step in the right direction for the popular open-world game.

This is in direct contrast to last year’s Lantern Rite Festival, which saw minimal appearances from characters such as Xiao and lackluster event activities. In fact, Fleeting Colors in Flight has greatly improved upon a number of areas, demonstrating that miHoYo is keen to listen to its player base.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact fans praise new Lantern Rite Festival

One of the biggest draws of this year’s Lantern Rite Festival is the number of interactions between the game’s characters. While Keqing is the star of the show this year, there have been a number of overworld appearances and cutscenes with other characters, too.

Read More: Genshin Impact Festive Celebration of Flowing Hues web event

Previously, the event featured dialogue from random NPCs and a small segment from Xiao – the game’s 5-star Adeptus. This didn’t go down well with the community, with many voicing their frustrations over the lack of world-building and character development.

Fast forward to 2022, and it seems miHoYo has seemingly rectified these issues. “The current Lantern Rite managed to fix lots of these issues, and really does show the power of feedback,” explained one player.

Advertisement

“We had loads of interactions with the characters, and we can even talk to them in the open world. We also had some quests to introduce the in-game events…and had memorable NPCs in cutscenes, which also gave more life to the event. Overall this event was amazing, and a major step up to last year.”

The ability to unlock a free 4-stars and create fireworks has also been a huge hit amongst Genshin Impact players, rewarding those that login to partake in the ongoing festivities. For many, the new Fleeting Colors in Flight event is a step in the right direction and we certainly can’t wait to see what the future holds for Genshin Impact.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks | Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build | How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Impact pick rates