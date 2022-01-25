Genshin Impact free characters in 2.4 Fleeting Colors in Flight event (Lantern Rite)

The Genshin Impact Fleeting Colors in Flight event is finally live, giving players the chance to unlock some free characters. Here’s every free character that is currently available in the update.

Genshin Impact’s Fleeting Colors event is finally live, which means travelers can get involved in a number of festivities around Liyue. However, one of the biggest draws of this year’s Lantern Rite Festival is the inclusion of free Genshin Impact characters.

This means travelers don’t have to spend any Primogems to unlock their unit of choice, which is particularly good news for those that are currently saving for the game’s Ganyu banner and Zhongli banner reruns.

In order to help you make your decision a little easier, we’ve outlined every free character that is currently available in the Fleeting Colors event.

All free Genshin Impact characters in Fleeting Colors in Flight

There are a total of eight free characters available to choose from in Genshin Impact’s Fleeting Colors in Flight event. Every 4-star unit and its element can be found below:

Xiangling (Pyro)

Beidou (Electro)

Xingqiu (Hydro)

Ningguang (Geo)

Chongyun (Cryo)

Xinyan (Pyro)

Yun Jin (Geo) (Geo)

Yanfei (Pyro)

How to get free Genshin Impact characters in Fleeting Colors in Flight

In order to get a free Genshin Impact character in the Fleeting Colors in Flight event, you’ll need to meet the following requirements:

Complete the Event Quest “The Stars Inscribe the Year’s Wishes” .

1,000 Affluence Talismans and 1,000 Conquest Talismans at Prosperous Partnerships event shop. Exchangeandatevent shop.

It’s important to note that only one free Genshin Impact character can be unlocked, so make sure you take care before making your choice.

Which free 4-star character should you choose in Genshin Impact?

For those that are struggling to choose which free Genshin Impact character to unlock in the Lantern Rite Festival, we recommend picking either Xingqiu or Xiangling. Both these characters are some of the strongest units in the game and can be used in a variety of meta Genshin Impact team comps.

Xingqiu is an excellent Hydro support who can greatly enhance the damage of any DPS character. His abilities also work incredibly well with Freeze and Melt teams. Meanwhile, Xiangling works as a fantastic Pyro DPS or sub-DPS unit, which is particularly useful for those looking to beat Spiral Abyss content.

So, there you have it, every free Genshin Impact character in the Fleeting Colors in Flight event. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page and guides below for all the latest updates.

