Genshin Impact Festive Celebration of Flowing Hues web event: Rewards, duration, more

Wondering what the current Genshin Impact web event is, and how to claim free Primogems, Mora, and other rewards? We’ve got everything you need to know about the Festive Celebration of Flowing Hues right here.

Genshin Impact web events offer players the chance to take part in various minigames that offer a bounty of in-game goodies. Just like the game’s daily check-in, miHoYo’s web events can yield a number of free Primogems. This highly sought-after currency is used to purchase Interwinted Fates and Acquaint Fates, which can be used on Genshin Impact’s banners.

Whether you’re aiming to roll on the Zhongli and Ganyu banner reruns, or just farming Primogems for Yae Miko’s release, then the latest Genshin Impact web event can reward you with a number of free Primogems. In order to help you claim the latest rewards, we’ve outlined how you can take part in the latest event.

Genshin Impact web event: Festive Celebration of Flowing Hues

The Festive Celebration of Flowing Hues is the latest Genshin Impact web event travelers can take part in. This event enables players to make greetings cards and share them with other users.

Greetings cards can be made daily, so make sure you check in every day to get the full list of rewards. Once you obtain all greeting card inspirations, you won’t receive any more.

In order to take part in the Genshin Impact web event, you must first Reach Adventure Rank 10 or above. If you’re not AR 10, then you’ll need to level up before you can join in on the latest festivities.

How to take part in the Genshin Impact web event?

To take part in the web event, all you need to do is follow the instructions outlined below:

Once you have logged in, you’ll be able to freely take part and work towards earning your prizes.

Genshin Impact web event rewards

Arguably the biggest draw to any Genshin Impact web event is the free rewards. All the Festive Celebration of Flowing Hues items can be found below:

Level 1: Adventurer’s Experience ×5

Level 2: Mystic Enhancement Ore ×5

Level 3: Primogems ×60

Level 4: Mora ×50,000

All the items above will be sent to your in-game mailbox when you complete each greetings card. It’s important to note that the in-game mail will expire after 30 days, so make sure to act fast and claim them quickly.

Genshin Impact web event duration

The latest Genshin Impact web event began on January 29, 2022, and ends on February 7, 2022.

This means travelers have plenty of time to take part and claim the latest items. Once the Festive Celebration of Flowing Hues is over, miHoYo will announce another web event.

