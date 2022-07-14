Genshin Impact streamer explains why overpriced Diluc skin is not worth it

James Busby . 1 hour ago

Genshin Impact players can now unlock the new 5-star Diluc skin, but one streamer believes Travelers are better off spending their money elsewhere.

The Genshin Impact 2.8 update is finally here, giving Travelers the chance to delve into the new Summer event and roll on the banner reruns. However, one of the most hyped features in this update is the addition of the Diluc and Fischl skins.

Players can now purchase the game’s very first 5-star character outfit, with the honor going to Diluc – the game’s 5-star Pyro character. Not only does Diluc’s “Red Dead of Night” skin feature new skill effects and voice lines, but it also comes with a rather hefty price.

Mtashed reveals opinion on new Diluc skin

Diluc’s skin is currently the most expensive cosmetic in Genshin Impact, sitting at a whopping 2,480 Genesis Crystals ($40). Of course, Travelers can purchase the skin for the discounted price of 1,980 Genesis Crystals during the 2.8 update, but this still works out to be around $30.

“I know he looks cool but I guarantee you that you will have more fun unlocking multiple characters rather than spending [money] on the skin,” said the Mtashed. “I mean, I guess the issue is that $20 doesn’t get you a ton of Primogems, but there is a bunch of wicked Steam games you can get for $20 when the Steam sales are on.”

While Diluc’s Red Dead of Night outfit features new voice lines and skill effects, the price will likely be too steep for many players. “Is it worth $20? No. For some people, $20 is one hour of work for some people it’s multiple hours of work,” explained the streamer. “That is a lot of money to spend on a visual skin, especially if you don’t have the money.”

“It does look really good and maybe you main Diluc and you want it – you do your thing. I know everyone gets really hyped on the skins, but it’s not a must-have thing…I don’t want to hype it up too much, it’s just a skin guys.”

It’s clear that Mtashed believes the 5-star cosmetic isn’t worth the hefty price tag, but the decision is ultimately up to the individual. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.