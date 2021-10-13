Genshin Impact Fluorescent Fungus location: Thoma Ascension material

Genshin Impact’s Fluorescent Fungus is required to ascend Thoma, so here’s exactly where you can find it on Tsurumi Island in Inazuma.

Fluorescent Fungus is a new material item in the Genshin Impact 2.2 update, which introduced the Tsurumi Island to Inazuma. This new Ascension material is used to ascend Thoma – the game’s latest Pyro polearm user. In fact, travelers will need to harvest a lot of Fluorescent Fungus if they wish to make the best Thoma build.

Finding Fluorescent Fungus can be a little tricky, particularly if you don’t know where to begin searching. Fortunately, our Fluorescent Fungus location guide will enable you to farm up these blue mushrooms in no time.

Fluorescent Fungus locations in Genshin Impact

Fluorescent Fungus is located on Tsurumi Island and is very easy to farm. Here are all the Fluorescent Fungus locations in Genshin Impact:

Open your map. Find Tsurumi Island on your map. Travel to the Wakukau Schoal and head directly north. The Fluorescent Fungus can be found scattered near the cliffs and mountain ridges. Click the interact button to harvest the Fluorescent Fungus.

Fluorescent Fungus glows blue during the night, so we recommend doing all your harvesting when darkness falls on Tsurumi Island.

You’ll need 168 Fluorescent Fungus to ascend Thoma to his maximum level, so be sure to harvest these mushrooms before Hu Tao’s banner rerun release.

All Fluorescent Fungus locations in Genshin Impact

Make sure you use the map above to find every Fluorescent Fungus location and level up Thoma as fast as possible. There are several mushrooms scattered throughout each location above, so be sure to scour each area carefully.

So, there you have it, every Fluorescent Fungus location in Genshin Impact 2.2. If you’re after the best Thoma build or just wish to know more about upcoming content, then check out our other Genshin Impact guides:

