Diablo 4 player proves Conduit Shrines are “f***ing useless”

With an extra focus on Shrines in Diablo 4 at the moment, one player has posted damning proof that Conduit Shrines serve no purpose.

Diablo 4 players finally got some more permanent post-launch inclusions to the game thanks to Vessel of Hatred. A brand-new class, first-time mechanics, and some fresh activities all arrived with the expansion.

Alongside it came another round of temporary content with the Season of Hatred Rising but the devs have added even more limited pursuits to spice things up. The Meat or Tweet Halloween event is currently running until November 5, 2024. While there’s some fun to be had with it, players are frustrated with a particular element.

Diablo 4’s Shrines are a big part of the game’s Halloween event and one in particular has become a point of ire. Conduit Shrines have been slammed as “f***ing useless” after a damning clip was posted to the Diablo 4 Subreddit.

During the Meat or Treat event, activating a Shrine Buff has a chance to drop some tantalizing loot, or spawn the infamous Butcher and propel you into a fight for your life. Unfortunately, this has been bringing players into contact with the oft-maligned Coduit Shrines.

The clip above illustrates why Conduit Shrines are so disliked among players, particularly those who have reached the Torment tiers of difficulty. After activating the Shrine, the player is barely able to cut through a mob of Shambling Corpses; some of the least threatening enemies in the game.

“So awkward when you get it and then you have to sit face to face with mobs as they try to maul you to death. What a buzz killer this shrine man,” one user complained. “It’s even worse that they decided to highlight its devastating prowess with the current ‘event’,” another added.

Towards the start of a Diablo 4 playthrough, a Conduit Shrine can turn you into an unstoppable orb of death that melts through enemies. Unfortunately, for players with optimized builds that deal literal trillions of damage, the Shrine strips you of all your perks and endows you with the offensive power of a wet rag.

Players are urging Blizzard to tune the effects of the Conduit Shrine to keep up the feeling of excitement that coming across one in the early game provides.