Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail: Abilities, Eidolons, leaks, more

One of the newest upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail is Aventurine, a 5-star Imaginary unit who excels at shielding his team in combat. Here’s what we know about Aventure so far, including his abilities, and Eidolons.

There’s a huge roster of unique characters players can use in Honkai Star Rail. From free to banner-exclusive rare 5-star fighters, they’ve all got distinct abilities and personalities that set them apart in the game. To defeat the toughest enemies in Honkai Star Rail, however, you’ll want to have a strong support unit on your team.

When Aventurine is eventually released in the game, he could be a perfect support addition to your team comps, as he can shield his team from life-threatening attacks.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s everything we know about Aventurine so far, including his skills, abilities, and Eidolons.

Aventurine is expected to arrive during the second phase of the version 2.1 update.

Article continues after ad

Who is Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail?

Aventurine is a 5-star Imaginary character who is a member of the Preservation Path. As Topaz’s co-worker, he is an employee of the Interastral Peace Corporation’s Strategic Investment Department in Honkai Star Rail.

Aventurine abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Basic ATK – Straight Bet

Deals Imaginary DMG equal to 50% of Aventurine’s DEF to a single enemy.

Skill – Cornerstone Deluxe

Provides all allies with a Fortified Wager shield that can block DMG equal to 16% of Aventurine’s DEF plus 80, lasting for 3 turn(s). When repeatedly gaining Fortified Wager, the Shield effect can stack, up to 200% of the Shield provided by the current Skill.

Article continues after ad

Ultimate – Roulette Shark

Randomly gains 1 to 7 points of Blind Bet. Then inflicts Unnerved on a single target enemy, lasting for 3 turn(s). And deals Imaginary DMG equal to 162% of Aventurine’s DEF to the single target enemy. When an ally hits an Unnerved enemy target, the CRIT DMG dealt increases by 9%.

Talent – Shot Loaded Right

The Effect RES increases by 13% for a single ally with Fortified Wager. And when this allied character gets attacked, Aventurine gains 1 point of Blind Bet. When Aventurine has Fortified Wager, he can resist Crowd Control debuffs.

Article continues after ad

This effect can trigger again after 2 turn(s). Aventurine additionally gains 1 point(s) of Blind Bet after getting attacked. Upon reaching 7 points of Blind Bet, Aventurine consumes the 7 points to launch a 7-hit follow-up attack, with each hit dealing Imaginary DMG equal to 25% of Aventurine’s DEF to a single random enemy. Blind Bet is capped at 10 points.

Article continues after ad

Technique – The Red or the Black

After using the Technique, 1 of the following effects will be granted:

There is a chance for DEF to increase by 24%.

There is a high chance for DEF to increase by 36%.

There is a small chance for DEF to increase by 60%.

Only the latest effect will be kept. After entering the next battle, increases all allies’ DEF by the corresponding amount, lasting for 3 turn(s).

Traces

Leverage: For every 100 of Aventurine’s DEF that exceeds 1600, increases his own CRIT Rate by 2%, up to a maximum increase of 48%.

For every 100 of Aventurine’s DEF that exceeds 1600, increases his own CRIT Rate by 2%, up to a maximum increase of 48%. Hot Hand: When battle starts, grants all allies a Fortified Wager shield, whose Shield effect is equal to 100% of the one provided by the Skill, lasting for 3 turn(s).

When battle starts, grants all allies a Fortified Wager shield, whose Shield effect is equal to 100% of the one provided by the Skill, lasting for 3 turn(s). Bingo!: After an ally with Fortified Wager launches a follow-up attack, Aventurine accumulates 1 Blind Bet point. This effect can trigger up to 3 time(s). And its trigger count resets at the start of Aventurine’s turn. After Aventurine launches his Talent’s follow-up attack, provides all allies with a Fortified Wager that can block DMG equal to 7% of Aventurine’s DEF plus 96, and additionally grants a Fortified Wager that can block DMG equal to 7% of Aventurine’s DEF plus 96 to the ally with the lowest Shield effect, lasting for 3 turns.

After an ally with Fortified Wager launches a follow-up attack, Aventurine accumulates 1 Blind Bet point. This effect can trigger up to 3 time(s). And its trigger count resets at the start of Aventurine’s turn.

Aventurine Eidolons

Level 1 – Prisoner’s Dilemma: Increases Crit Damage for allies with Fortified Wager by 20%. Also provides a Fortified Wager Shield to the entire team, with the shield effect equaling 100% of that provided by Aventurine’s Skill, lasting for three turns.

Increases Crit Damage for allies with Fortified Wager by 20%. Also provides a Fortified Wager Shield to the entire team, with the shield effect equaling 100% of that provided by Aventurine’s Skill, lasting for three turns. Level 2 – Bounded Rationality: When using his basic attack, Aventurine reduces the target’s All-Type Resistance by 12% for three turns.

When using his basic attack, Aventurine reduces the target’s All-Type Resistance by 12% for three turns. Level 3 – Droprate Maxing: Increases the level of Aventurine’s Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of his Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

Increases the level of Aventurine’s Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of his Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Level 4 – Unexpected Hanging Paradox: When triggering Aventurine’s talent’s follow up attacks, his defence first increases by 40% for two turns. The follow up attack’s Hits Per Action triggered by his talent also increases by three.

When triggering Aventurine’s talent’s follow up attacks, his defence first increases by 40% for two turns. The follow up attack’s Hits Per Action triggered by his talent also increases by three. Level 5 – Ambiguity Aversion: Increases the level of Aventurine’s Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

Increases the level of Aventurine’s Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Level 6 – Stag Hunt Game: For each ally with a shield, the damage dealt by Aventurine increases by 50%, up to a maximum increase of 150%.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and information.

Article continues after ad

All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level