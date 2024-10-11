All Informant Sheets in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Contents

Atlus loves making you figure out enemy weaknesses. Whether it’s Shin Megami V’s handy Spyglasses or Persona 5’s trial and error, they’ve always kept you guessing. Now, in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you can buy Information Sheets from an informant before jumping into battle.

But let’s be real – those coins might be better spent on actual gear, like swords or consumables, to make your life easier. Why waste money on paper when you could invest in something more useful, like staying alive?

So, for all you frugal kings-in-training, here’s a guide to every Info Sheet in Metaphor – because being stingy might just get you to the throne.

Information sheets from Grand Trad

Info sheet name Acquired information Grand Cathedral Status The walking dead are weak to Light. Lifewrought Gargoz are strong against physical attacks and weak to Wind magic. Ingredients of Grand Trad The butcher sells Bidou Meat, and there are other shops that

sell Redgrass. The water shop sells Pristine Clearwater. Well, same as any city, really. Secret of the Redgrass Shop (Must buy) The herb seller in the market only offers goods to select clientele, but he seems to owe a debt to Grius. Ox Demon Belega Corridor Guptauros primarily deals physical attacks. Prepare yourself for heavy attacks when it gathers its strength. Pierce attacks and Guard are effective tactics. Don’t bring Staff-wielders. Lord of Tradia Desert The Manjula of Tradia Desert is weak to Ice. Conversely, it is immune to Fire, and attacks with Fire and Poison. Guard yourself accordingly. Potion of Blight: Grand Trad (unlocks later) The Parchwater we need for the Potion of Blight should be on sale in Grand Trad’s general store.

Information sheets from Martira

Info sheet name Acquired information Village Trading: Martira (Must buy) Komero sells various restorative medicines and accessories warding off status ailments, among other things. Ingredients of Martira You can buy Bidou Meat and Mora Coney Meat from the butcher, and a speciality item called Mellow Milk from the water shop. In addition … There are some stands where children sell Rockbeans or Fragrant Spice and such.



There’s a village not far off with , Orgo Sugar, and there was also a kid selling plant seeds over on Cattleracket Road, though you can’t eat those ’til ya grow ’em. King of Imp’s Den While sleep is an effective tactic against a Goborn, they despise magic, and even those who wield staves. Be wary of that. Prize of the Abandoned Tomb Treasure monsters attack less frequently if money-consuming skills are used. You must counteract Sleep. Vermin of Man-Eater’s Grotto There are several Alpha Rockworm Valmo in the Grotto, who call for aid if you don’t defeat them at once. Try hitting their Ice weakness with a multi-target attack. The Secret of Kriegante Castle Be wary of enemies that jump out of the underground waterways. Many foes will be weak to status ailments. On Incelement Weather Be aware that in poor weather conditions, the fact that enemies don’t recoil from weaknesses will put you at a disadvantage. You will, however, gain more experience.

Information sheets from Oceania

Info sheet name Acquired information Ingredients of Oceania There’s the butcher who sells Marbled Bluefin Tuna, and, Briny Salt from the water shop. But the only speciality good you can get from the village nearby is really Mellow Milk. Village Trading: Port Brilehaven (Must read) Inundo sells a great deal of equipment that requires appraisal. Crew Quarters Sergeant Xanth Sergeant Xanth may don armour, but remains vulnerable to ailment-inflicting attacks, including Poison and Burn. Stardboard Corridor Chief Ceiba Maintenance Chief Ceiba uses magic that reflects physical attacks. Dispelling that and using physical attacks against him will be effective. Port Corridor Master Glechom Sergeant Glechom deals powerful physical attacks. He is quick to anger and is easily provoked. though. Bridge Junah Devotee Cabio Cabio, the helmsman on the Bridge, is vulnerable to Electric damage. Security Guard Salva Guard Chief Salva wields Almighty magic and is vulnerable to the Pierce attribute. Avian of Gracia Forest Kokasados of Gracia Forest can kill someone without boosted defence instantly. It’s weak to Pierce. Fiend of the Forsaken Tower Fatolich of the Tomb of Lament will summon Chimenza. Be wary of its powerful Dark magic in this state.

Information sheets from Virga Island

Info sheet name Acquired information Ingredients of Virga Island The haul’s not as good these days, so right now there’s only Monster Bone and White Peach Turnip available. Used to sell Limp Goldfish too, but I’m not so sure about now. If you need it though, there was definitely some at the village nearby. Oh, did you visit the water shop? I hear they sometimes sell Queen’s Honey Jar. Secret of the Eugief’s Stall The eugief proprietor of the stall on Seabreeze Street has an array of unique goods, but his trust needs to be earned. Phantom Avian of the Spire Leogron of the Spire of Blind Faith will fly into a rage and attack more frequently if you fight in the front row. It’s weak to Pierce and Fire. Monsters of Dragon Temple Physical attacks are ineffective against the Spellwrought Gargosta and Spekto. For Alentos, the effectiveness of Fire depends on leaf colour. Village Trading: Virga Island (Must buy) Silento sells bath salts, foodstuffs, and Jewelled Root, which can be used for strengthening Archetypes. Bird Monster on Orbwise Path Kokasadors of the Orbwise Path can kill anyone without boosted defense instantly. You must have countermeasures for Repel Physical. It is weak to Fire.

That’s every Information Sheet I’ve unlocked so far in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Now that you’re all caught up on them, why not find out every way in which you can boost your Royal Virtues.