Genshin Impact Cyno banner rerun: Is it worth the Primogems?

Wondering whether Cyno is worth pulling in Genshin Impact? Well, we have the answer to that question to help make your decision a little easier.

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update has brought back the Cyno banner, which will run alongside Dehya – the latest Pyro character. Cyno was originally added as part of the game’s Sumeru update and has been a pivotal part of the region’s story.

Cyno is a scholar from Sumeru Academia, a leading institute in arcane arts and historical records. Aside from being extremely knowledgeable, Cyno is known for his Lightning attacks and Polearm mastery.

In fact, when using the best Cyno build, the Judicator of Secrets can deal some decent damage. So, if you wondering whether you should spend your Primogems on the upcoming Cyno banner or simply wish to unlock his powerful Constellation buffs, then you’ll want to know if he is worth pulling for.

Is Cyno worth pulling in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse Cyno was introduced in the 3.1 update.

For those looking for a main DPS unit, Cyno may come as a bit of a disappointment. While his Elemental Skill provides AoE Electro attacks, his Burst just converts his regular attacks to Electro. This wouldn’t be so bad if this ability stayed on the field when Cyno is switched out, but this is sadly not the case.

As a result, Cyno gets completely outclassed by Raiden Shogun – who remains one the best Genshin Impact characters in the game. This is largely down to her ability to release coordinated Electro attacks, which gives Travelers even more damage potential and greatly enhances the entire roster’s DPS.

Even if you wish to use Cyno as your main damage dealer, there are just so many better options to choose from. These come in the form of Hu Tao, Ayaka, Ayato, Alhaitham, Xiao, and many more 5-star units. As a result, you should only consider rolling on Cyno if you really like his design or don’t mind sacrificing your overall damage.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether you should roll on the Cyno banner in the 3.5 update. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

