Genshin Impact Nahida banner: Is it worth the Primogems?

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

The Genshin Impact Nahida banner is finally live, which means Travelers can now unlock the Dendro Archon. However, is Nahida worth pulling?

Genshin Impact 3.2 is well underway and Travelers have been busy diving into the new events and story chapters. Arguably the most exciting arrival is that of Nahida, the long-awaited Dendro Archon.

While this pint-size character may look unintimidating, she can pack a powerful punch when she’s kitted out with the best Artifacts. Nahida is known for her AoE Dendro abilities, which can hit multiple enemies and can bolster the game’s various Elemental effects.

So, if you’re wondering whether Nahida is worth pulling or just wish to know whether you should save up your Primogems for her banner, then our handy article has you covered.

Is Nahida worth pulling in Genshin Impact?

Yes, Nahida is worth pulling if you enjoy the Dendro playstyle and its elemental reactions. The 5-star Archon is one of the best Dendro units in the entire game, which is largely down to her Elemental Skill.

After all, being able to effortlessly spread Dendro to eight enemies and trigger various reactions makes her extremely versatile. This AoE is especially useful during Spiral Abyss where grouped enemies can be quickly taken care of before they pose any real threat.

HoYoverse Nahida made her debut in the Genshin Impact 3.2 update.

She may not have the highest damage output in the game, but when you utilize her Burst with either Pyro, Electro, or Hydro units she can pump out some decent numbers.

While it’s still too early to tell whether Nahida will take a top 10 spot amongst the best Genshin Impact characters, her fun playstyle and fantastic Dendro application make her banner hard to pass up.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about whether the Nahida banner is worth pulling. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

How to link your Genshin accounts | How to get free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Prime Gaming rewards | How to process ingredients | How to buy apples | Where to find carrots | Where to find Dandelion seeds | Genshin Impact pick rates