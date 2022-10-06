Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner rerun: Is it worth the Primogems?

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

The Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner rerun will enable Travelers to pull for the Inazuma Pyro Bow character, but is the fireworks-loving 5-star worth the Primogems?

A recent Genshin Impact 3.2 leak has revealed that a Yoimiya could be getting her long-awaited rerun, which means Travelers could have another chance to add the Frolicking Flames to their roster.

The previous Yoimiya banner was last available during the game’s 2.8 update, but now Genshin Impact leakers claim she will be returning once again. According to the leak, Yoimiya will appear alongside Childe and Yae Miko, who will also receive reruns in 3.2.

So, if you didn’t manage to save enough Primogems for Yoimiya during her previous banner or simply wish to unlock her Constellation buffs, then you’ll be wondering if she is worth the Fates needed to unlock her.

Is the Yoimiya banner worth pulling on?

Yes, the Yoimiya banner rerun is worth pulling on if you want a main Pyro DPS. This 5-star Bow character can unleash a lot of single target damage in a matter of seconds, particularly if you have the best Yoimiya build and team comp.

Not only does her Elemental Skill enable Yoimiya to quickly chew through even the toughest’s foe’s healthbar, but her Elemental Burst enables her team to also trigger explosions that deal AoE Pyro damage.

HoYoverse The Yoimiya banner rerun will likely prove incredibly popular.

This is especially helpful when you’re dealing with waves of mobs or wish to use Yoimiya as a sub-DPS. Simply activate her ultimate then switch out your party members to capitalize on the Elemental reactions.

It’s because of Yoimiya’s ability to function as a main/sub DPS that makes her such a solid pick in the current Genshin Impact meta. While she may not appear among the top 10 best Genshin Impact characters, her deadly ranged kit makes her hard to pass up.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about whether the upcoming Yoimiya banner rerun is worth it. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

How to get Mora | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to buy apples | Genshin Impact cross-save: How to link accounts | All Cryo characters | All Electro characters | All Geo characters | All Pyro characters | All Dendro characters | Is Genshin Impact on Steam? | Genshin Impact pick rates