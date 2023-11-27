Best Cyno Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Cyno is a new Electro user in the 3.1 update.

The 5-star Electro character Cyno is scheduled to rerun alongside Ayato in Genshin Impact. Here is everything you need to know to build him effectively.

As Genshin Impact continues to introduce new characters from the Fontaine region, the game has also brought back some familiar favorites. Hopefully, players still have some Primogems left after trying to fill up their roster.

For those who missed out on previous 5-star units, you might be interested in pulling for Ayato and Cyno once they return on November 28, 2023.

If you’re looking to add Cyno to your team, keep reading to learn what weapons and artifacts we recommend for him.

Contents

Cyno abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Invoker’s Spear

Normal Attack

Performs up to four consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Chasmic Soulfarer

Performs a swift thrust, dealing Electro DMG to opponents along the path.

When Cyno is under the Pactsworn Pathclearer state triggered by Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, he will instead unleash a Mortuary Rite that deals thunderous AoE Electro DMG and extends the duration of Pactsworn Pathclearer.

Elemental Burst: Wolf’s Swiftness

Calls upon a divine spirit to possess him, morphing into the Pactsworn Pathclearer.

Pactsworn Pathclearer

Cyno’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to Electro DMG that cannot be overriden.

Cyno’s Elemental Mastery and resistance to interruption will increase, and he gains immunity to Electro-Charged DMG.

This effect will be canceled when Cyno leaves the field and lasts a maximum of 18s.

Passives

The Gift of Silence

Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours.

Featherfall Judgment

When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state activated by Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, Cyno will enter the Endseer stance at intervals. If he activates Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer while affected by this stance, he will activate the Judication effect, increasing the DMG of this Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer by 35%, and firing off 3 Duststalker Bolts that deal 50% of Cyno’s ATK as Electro DMG.

Duststalker Bolt DMG is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

Authority Over the Nine Bows

Cyno’s DMG values will be increased based on his Elemental Mastery as follows:

Pactsworn Pathclearer’s Normal Attack DMG is increased by 100% of his Elemental Mastery.

Duststalker Bolt DMG from his Ascension Talent Featherfall Judgment is increased by 250% of his Elemental Mastery.

Cyno Constellations in Genshin Impact

Level One – Ordinance: Unceasing Vigil

After using Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, Cyno’s Normal Attack SPD will be increased by 20% for 10s. If the Judication effect of the Ascension Talent Featherfall Judgment is triggered during Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer, the duration of this increase will be refreshed.

Level Two – Ceremony: Homecoming of Spirits

When Cyno’s Normal Attacks hit opponents, his Normal Attack CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG will be increased by 3% and 6% respectively for 4s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s. Max 5 stacks. Each stack’s duration is counted independently.

Level Three – Precept: Lawful Enforcer

Increases the Level of Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Level Four – Austerity: Forbidding Guard

When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state triggered by Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness, after he triggers Electro-Charged, Overloaded, Quicken, Hyperbloom, an Electro Swirl or an Electro Crystallization reaction, he will restore 3 Elemental Energy for all nearby party members (except himself.)

This effect can occur 5 times within one use of Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness.

Level Five – Funerary Rite: The Passing of Starlight

Increases the Level of Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Level Six – Raiment: Just Scales

After using Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness or triggering Judication, Cyno will gain 4 stacks of the “Day of the Jackal” effect. When he hits opponents with Normal Attacks, he will consume 1 stack of “Day of the Jackal” to trigger one Duststalker Bolt. Day of the Jackal lasts for 8s. Max 8 stacks. 1 stack can be consumed every 0.4s. This effect will be canceled once Pactsworn Pathclearer ends.

Best Cyno artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best artifact set for Cyno is the Gilded Dreams. We recommend this set if you have the Staff of the Scarlet Sands. Otherwise, you can use the four-piece Thundering Fury artifacts. The Gilded Dreams set bonus can be found below:

2-piece bonus : Elemental Mastery +80

: Elemental Mastery +80 4-piece bonus: Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and EM is increased by 50 for every member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8s and even when not on the field.

Set Piece Main Stat Sub Stat Feather ATK (Fixed) Energy Recharge%, CRIT Rate/DMG, Elemental Mastery, ATK% Flower HP (Fixed) Energy Recharge%, CRIT Rate/DMG, Elemental Mastery, ATK% Circlet CRIT Rate/CRIT DMG Energy Recharge%, CRIT Rate/DMG, Elemental Mastery, ATK% Goblet Electro DMG Bonus Energy Recharge%, CRIT Rate/DMG, Elemental Mastery, ATK% Sands Elemental Mastery Energy Recharge%, CRIT Rate/DMG, Elemental Mastery, ATK%

Best Cyno weapons in Genshin Impact

The best polearm for Cyno would be his signature weapon, the Staff of the Scarlet Sands. This has a CRIT Rate substat that also converts 52% of Cyno’s Elemental Mastery into Bonus ATK.

An effective 4-star weapon for Cyno is the Deathmatch. Like his signature, the Deathmatch has a CRIT Rate substat that increases ATK and DEF based on the number of enemies nearby. The 3-star polearm White Tassel could also work if you lack the previous weapons.

Cyno Talent Level-up and Ascension materials

You can find all the materials you’ll need for Talents and Ascension below:

Furina Talent level-up materials Talent level-up materials Teachings of Admonition x9 Guide to Admonition x63 Philosophies of Admonition x114 Common Ascension Materials Divining Scroll x18 Sealed Scroll x66 Forbidden Curse Scroll x93 Weekly Boss Material Mudra of the Malefic General x18

Ascension Level Mora Materials 1 20000 1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver 3x Divining Scroll 3x Scarab 2 40000 3x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 2x Thunderclap Fruitcore 15x Divining Scroll 10x Scarab 3 60000 6x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 4x Thunderclap Fruitcore 12x Sealed Scroll 20x Scarab 4 80000 3x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk 8x Thunderclap Fruitcore 18x Sealed Scroll 30x Scarab 5 100000 6x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk 12x Thunderclap Fruitcore 12x Forbidden Curse Scroll 45x Scarab 6 120000 6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone 20x Thunderclap Fruitcore 24x Forbidden Curse Scroll 60x Scarab

Best Cyno team comp in Genshin Impact

We recommend using Cyno alongside Nahida, Yelan, and Baizhu to create a powerful Hyperbloom team. With Cyno, you can hit Dendro Cores to cause some powerful damage. This composition also allows for the Aggravate and Spread Elemental Reactions.

You can also replace Yelan for Xingqiu and Baizhu for Yaoyao if you can’t pull the aforementioned 5-star characters.

That’s everything you need to know about effectively building Cyno. Check out our other Genshin Impact guides below:

