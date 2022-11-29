Genshin Impact Ayato banner rerun: Is it worth the Primogems?

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

The Genshin Impact Ayato banner rerun enables Travelers to pull for the 5-star Hydro character, but is he worth the Primogems?

Phase 2 of the Genshin Impact 3.3 update is almost here, which means Travelers will soon be able to roll on the Ayato banner rerun. As the older brother of Ayaka and Inazuma’s Yashiro Commissioner, Ayato is known for both his grace and skills with the blade.

In fact, the Hydro sword unit is capable of lightning-fast attacks that can absolutely obliterate his enemies. This is especially true when players use the best Ayato build in the game.

So, if you wondering whether you should spend your Primogems on the upcoming Ayato banner or simply wish to unlock his powerful Constellation buffs, then you’ll want to know if he is worth pulling for.

Article continues after ad

Is Ayato worth pulling in Genshin Impact?

Yes, Ayato is worth pulling in Genshin Impact. The head of the Kamisato Clan is one of the best Hydro characters in the game, with his pick rate currently sitting at 31.7%. While he may not be as popular as Childe or Xingqiu, he is capable of pumping out some truly incredible damage numbers.

Ayato uses the Hydro element to create watery illusions that taunt his enemies and rain down deadly AoE attacks, which enables him to cut them down with deadly precision. The incredible attack speed offered from his Elemental Skill can leave even the tankiest units in the dirt, especially when he’s used in a Vaporize or Melt team.

Article continues after ad

HoYoverse Ayato will make his return in the 3.3 update.

These Elemental Reactions enable Ayato to deal extra damage to his enemies, an area that should be a top priority for any Genshin Impact player. As result, consider pairing him with characters like Raiden Shogun, Diona, and Xiangling.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You’ll be able to easily proc Vaporize and Melt reactions, especially when using his Elemental Burst, which sees Bloomwater Blades rain down in a large circle. So, if you’re after a strong Hydro character who can be used as a main DPS, then the Ayato banner is definitely worth pulling on.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether you should roll on the Ayato banner in the 3.3 update. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

Article continues after ad

How to link your Genshin accounts | How to get free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Prime Gaming rewards | How to process ingredients | How to buy apples | Where to find carrots | Where to find Dandelion seeds | Genshin Impact pick rates