Is Baizhu worth pulling in Genshin Impact?

Baizhu, the Dendro healer from Liyue is set to receive a rerun alongside the Hydro Archon in Genshin Impact version 4.2. Here is a look into whether you should consider pulling for Baizhu.

Baizhu before his release was one of the most anticipated units in the game. He has been present as an NPC ever since the inception of Genshin Impact. However, his release did not come until the introduction of Sumeru and Dendro into the game.

Baizhu is a healer and is very good at it. However, healers do not get as much importance compared to shielders which made several players ignore the character on launch. Nevertheless, he is getting a rerun, and players might be interested in spending their remaining Primogems (after pulling for Furina), on Baizhu.

Here is a discussion on whether you should consider using your Primogems for Baizhu in the game.

HoYoverse Baizhu is worth pulling in Genshin Impact

Should you pull for Baizhu in Genshin Impact?

Yes, Baizhu is worth pulling for in Genshin Impact. He can heal allies and also provide a shield that can come in clutch during fights. Now, there are two vital reasons why Baizhu is quite worth it as a unit. The first reason to consider is that he can fit into teams like Bloom and Hyperbloom very easily.

In fact, if you are running the Nilou Bloom team, he can be the primary healer. Additionally, his shield is proficient in absorbing incoming Dendro damage. Therefore, the damage that you take from the exploding seeds in a Bloom team is negated.

The second major reason is that he will synergize quite well with Furina. This is because Furina can increase the healing bonus of allies while also increasing their damage output depending on how many times the HP numbers of the team increase or decrease. The more this HP fluctuates, the more boosts she will provide.

This means you can run Baizhu and Furina in a single team which in team quite easily. Therefore, if you have Primogems left after you are done pulling for Furina and her weapon, you can consider dropping the rest on Baizhu.

This concludes all you need to learn regarding Baizhu’s worth in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

