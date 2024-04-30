Is Sethos worth pulling in Genshin Impact version 4.7?

Sethos is an upcoming 4-star Electro bow user in Genshin Impact but is he worth pulling in version 4.7? Here’s everything you need to know.

Genshin Impact version 4.7 will introduce Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos as playable units and players are quite hyped about all three characters and look to pull for them in the upcoming update.

Sethos is a 4-star, so you don’t need to pull for him exclusively since he might drop very early if you get lucky. However, some players might be looking to get him to constellation 6.

If you are one of those fans and wondering whether to spend your Primogems on Sethos’ constellations, we have you covered.

Should you pull for Sethos in Genshin Impact version 4.7?

No, Sethos is not worth pulling in Genshin Impact version 4.7. Sethos is an Electro DPS unit and his kit and constellations are catered towards enhancing his damage output. Sethos’s E ability allows him to deal Electro damage in a short duration while also recharging Energy after triggering an Elemental Reaction.

His ultimate ability empowers Sethos’ Normal Attacks that deal massive Electro DMG to enemies. The damage output is enhanced based on Elemental Mastery. All this looks good on paper where Sethos can become an on-field Electro damage dealer.

However, when it comes to DPS, 5-star units will easily outclass Sehos. Clorinde, a 5-star unit releasing with Genshin Impact version 4.7, has the potential to become one of the best DPS units in the game. Additionally, there are units like Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko who will perform the role of a DPS better than Sethos.

If you really like Sethos, you may consider spending your Primogems on him. However, it will be a wiser choice to spend those on Clorinde instead, especially if you’re new to Genshin Impact.

