Genshin Impact Yae Miko banner rerun: Is it worth the Primogems?

The Genshin Impact Yae Miko banner rerun enables Travelers to pull for the 5-star Electro character, but is she worth the Primogems?

Phase 2 of the Genshin Impact 3.2 update enables Travelers to roll on the Yae Miko banner rerun. Yae Miko originally made her debut in Version 2.5 and since then, the Lady Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine has appeared on two banners.

Yae Miko is known for her AoE Electro attacks that enable her to make short work of grouped enemies. So, if you wondering whether you should spend your Primogems on the game’s Yae Miko banner or simply wish to unlock her powerful Constellation buffs, then you’ll be wondering if she is worth pulling for.

If you’re unsure as to whether you should roll for the 5-star Catalyst user, our handy guide is here to help make that decision easier.

Is Yae Miko worth pulling in Genshin Impact?

While Yae Miko may not be the best Electro character in Genshin Impact, the Shrine Priestess works as an excellent sub-DPS unit. In fact, after HoYoverse fixed Yae Miko’s abilities, she has risen up the best Genshin Impact character rankings.

Her Elemental Skill sees the Lady Guuji reposition, leaving a Sesshou Sakura behind. The Sesshou Sakura then strikes one enemy, causing them to take Electro damage. This is particularly useful when setting up elemental reactions, while her Elemental Skill summons a lightning strike from the sky, dealing AoE electro damage.

HoYoverse Yae Miko has returned to Genshin Impact in Phase 2 of the 3.2 update.

When the burst is used, Yae will unseal nearby Sesshou Sakura, destroying their outer forms and transforming them into Tenko Thunderbolts that descend from the skies. These Tenko Thunderbolts also deal further AoE Electro damage.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, each Sesshou Sakura destroyed by Yae’s Elemental Burst will create one Tenko Thunderbolt. So, if you successfully manage to chain together Elemental Skill before deploying her Burst, then you’ll be able to deal decent amounts of AoE damage.

Travelers who like the sound of this electrifying playstyle will definitely want to add Yae Miko to their roster. So, there you have it, everything you need to know about whether the Albedo banner rerun is worth it. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.