Genshin Impact 2.4 leak reveals first look at Enkanomiya

Enkanomiya is an upcoming area that players will be able to explore in Genshin Impact 2.4, but a number of leaks have revealed some exciting details ahead of its official release.

Before Genshin Impact players head off to the vast desert plains of the Sumeru region, Inazuma has one final location that has yet to be explored. While initial 2.4 leaks pointed towards The Chasm, which can be found west of Liyue, a new leak has revealed that travelers will be heading to Enkanomiya.

Enkanomiya is located near Sangonomiya Shrine, the base for the game’s resistance fighters and Sangnomiay Kokomi’s home. While miHoYo has yet to give any official details, a number of leaks from reliable sources have given travelers an early look at this new area.

Genshin Impact Enkanomiya leaks

Genshin Impact’s 2.4 update may not be until next year, but that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from cropping up. However, one of the most exciting reveals is that of Enkanomiya – a new location that will be available to explore in the Inazuma region.

According to renowned leaker, Project Celestia, Enkanomiya will feature an alternating time cycle between Evernight and Whitenight. This feature will change the appearance of both the environment and alter the various mechanisms travelers can use.

Travelers will likely need to switch between both modes to solve various puzzles and fight any enemies that hide within the ancient palace. Celestia also noted that there are a total of nine subareas in Enkanomiya, so it will likely be a fairly sizeable location.

// leaks enkanomiya is so beautiful what the heck pic.twitter.com/JAdVtVZfq9 — arikie || ALL FOR ̶S̶H̶E̶N̶H̶E̶ YAE (@kokomi_my_love) November 25, 2021

@Ubatcha1 notes that “switching between the two cycles is manual” and that there are “multiple places around the map where you can activate the mechanism to freely switch between the two [modes].”

If that wasn’t enough, a number of leaked screenshots have begun surfacing on various social media platforms, giving players an early look at Enkanomiya. The palace looks to have a dark gothic theme, with players noting similarities to Dark Souls 3’s Irithyll of the Boreal Valley.

It certainly looks strikingly different from the colorful environments of Mondstadt and Inazuma, so there could potentially be some rather frightening new enemies to face as well. MiHoYo will likely reveal more details in the months to come, so we’ll update this page as soon as we get more information.

