Assassin’s Creed: Shadows leak reveals major exploration changes

A leaked Assassin’s Creed: Shadows dev diary reveals how the development team has evolved the exploration system this time around.

Similar to previous releases, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows developers have participated in dev diaries to better inform players about what awaits in-game.

The first of such videos detailed how the playstyles between Naoe and Yasuke will differ. Notably, a second video has leaked ahead of its planned release, outlining weather changes, new base-building mechanics, and more.

One interesting tidbit reveals how exploration has improved between installments. AC: Odyssey kicked off the franchise’s emphasis on dynamic exploration options, and it looks like Shadows takes things up a notch.

Shadows will “let go of the player’s hands a bit,” one developer explained. Akin to Odyssey and Valhalla, climbing up to high points will reveal points of interest in the distance denoted by question marks.

(Segment begins at the 2:40 mark)

Better yet, the “war for information” will manifest through the character’s network, allowing them to send out scouts to scour around for objectives in specific locations.

The video shows an example of Naoe tasking a scout with investigating rumors about rogue Samurai harassing citizens in Kyoto.

Such a feature seems reminiscent of Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, where Ezio could recruit Assassins who would assist him in combat. Black Flag also had a mechanic that let players send out ships on missions to gather materials and the like.

For Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, the hope is that these new additions will put players into more of an “exploration mindset.”

Plus, the game world’s many mysteries will often lead Naoe and Yasuke off the golden path, as they stumble across temples, shrines, and roads that lead to hidden caves.

The developers also designed various gameplay activities to help players explore, progress, and gain skills.

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows will launch on November 15, 2024.