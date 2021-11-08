Fastest drag cars in Forza Horizon 5, from Bugatti to Lamborghini

Knowing what the fastest drag racing cars are in Forza Horizon 5 could be the difference between burning rubber and eating dust. So, make sure you spend your credits on something that can get off to a quicker start than anything else.

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year, with the biggest list of models and manufacturers in the series yet. No matter which of the races you want to hop into on your travels around Mexico, you’ll want to get the fastest car you can.

The best drag cars in the game will feature high Acceleration, Speed, and Launch stats, so the higher each of those are, the better you’ll be able to flash to the finish line in an instant.

Forza Horizon 5 fastest drag cars list

Here’s the list of the fastest drag cars in Forza Horizon 5:

2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition (S2)

Performance Class & Rating: S2 / 998

Speed: 8.0

8.0 Handling: 10.0

10.0 Acceleration: 10.0

10.0 Launch: 10.0

10.0 Braking: 9.4

9.4 Offroad: 4.4

The Forza Edition of the BMW X5 M raises the bar from what is otherwise a B-class car. With a truly fantastic set of stats across the board in all areas than Offroad (and let’s face it, that’s likely not what you’ll be using it for) – you’ve got a pre-tuned car that can race from start to finish in a flash, with a perfect 10 for Handling, Acceleration, and Launch, alongside that all-important 8.0 for Speed.

The BMW X5 M Forza Edition is only available in the VIP Membership pack DLC.

2019 Bugatti Divo (S2)

Performance Class & Rating: S2 / 958

S2 / 958 Speed: 9.6

9.6 Handling: 9.9

9.9 Acceleration: 10.0

10.0 Launch: 6.2

6.2 Braking: 9.5

9.5 Offroad: 4.4

While the BMW Forza Edition has more of what you need overall, the effortlessly stylish Bugatti Divo 2019 is absolutely nothing to scoff at. Combining a near-perfect score of Speed (9.6), Handling (9.9), and Acceleration (10.0), the only setback here for those fast drag races in Forza Horizon 5 is the underwhelming Launch stat, at 6.2.

1965 Hoonigan Ford Hoonicorn Mustang (S2)

Performance Class & Rating: S2 / 951

S2 / 951 Speed: 9.2

9.2 Handling: 6.7

6.7 Acceleration: 10.0

10.0 Launch: 7.4

7.4 Braking: 5.9

5.9 Offroad: 5.5

While the 1965 Hoonigan Ford ‘Hoonicorn’ Mustang is known as the fastest drag car available in Forza 5, you’ll also be able to utilize it for drag racing in a pinch. With a perfect 10.0 in Acceleration and a rip-roaring 9.2 in Speed, you’ll be able to keep up with the best of the best, even before any additional tuneups.

2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento (S2)

Performance Class & Rating: S2 / 936

S2 / 936 Speed: 7.8

7.8 Handling: 10.0

10.0 Acceleration: 10.0

10.0 Launch: 10.0

10.0 Braking: 10.0

10.0 Offroad: 4.6

If you don’t own the BMW XM 5 Forza Edition, look no further than the sleek speed demon that is the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento 2011. Featuring eye-watering perfect 10 stats for Handling, Acceleration, Launch, and Braking – your only major pitfall here is its slightly undesirable 7.8 Speed. With a couple of upgrades or further tune-ups, you’ll be zipping down those straightaways in a flash.

2014 Porsche 918 Spyder (S2)

Performance Class & Rating: S2 / 920

S2 / 920 Speed: 8.8

8.8 Handling: 8.9

8.9 Acceleration: 10.0

10.0 Launch: 10.0

10.0 Braking: 9.3

9.3 Offroad: 4.6

Want oodles of style coupled with those high-tier stats to take you to the finish line? The 2018 Porsche 918 Spyder is the answer. Featuring 10 in both Acceleration, Launch, and a warming up 8.8/8.9 in Speed & Handling, you’ll be well on your way to taking first place in your next drag race.

Lamborghini Diablo GTR 1999

Performance Class & Rating: S1 / 881

S1 / 881 Speed: 7.8

7.8 Handling: 9.0

9.0 Acceleration: 6.8

6.8 Launch: 5.9

5.9 Braking: 7.8

7.8 Offroad: 4.1

Featured in many of the Forza titles, the Lamborghini Diablo GTR 1999 is earned through a reward tucked away in the tree of the 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV. With a gripping Handling stat of 9.0 and a set of other middling stats, it might not seem all that great. However, with the right tunings, such as All-Wheel Drive, you’ll be able to take this car out of the straightaways as one of the fastest drag cars in the game.

What’s the fastest drag car in Forza Horizon 5?

Based on starting performance stats, the 2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition, definitely appears to be the fastest. While its Speed might be lower than the Hoonicorn and the Bugatti Divo, for example, its other top-tier stats will take you right to the finish line.

If you’re not a fan of the BMW, though, the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento is a perfect alternative. Combining style with a dazzling set of four perfect 10 stats, you’ll be able to rest easy and keep up with the rest despite it having the lowest speed on this list.

Best cars in Forza Horizon 5

While our best drag cars list will help you to navigate the terrain of Mexico in FH5, make sure to check out our fastest cars list, alongside all you need to know about the best and fastest drag, drift, offroad, and retro vehicles.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 5’s fastest drag cars.

For more tips and tricks on all things Forza, make sure to check out our guides:

