How to change Forza Horizon 5 seasons: Festival playlist guide

Forza Horizon 5 brings back seasons, but changing them manually isn’t an obvious option. Here’s when they change, and how to change Forza Horizon 5 seasons manually.

Forza Horizon 5 offers a stunning recreation of Mexico to drive through and it’s absolutely full of events for racing fans to complete. In fact, we think it’s the best in the franchise so far – even better than Forza Horizon 4. With seasons making a return in Forza Horizon 5, there are a wealth of driving conditions to experience.

These tie into the new Festival Playlist challenges that rotate weekly, meaning there’s always something to do.

Here’s our full guide to seasons in Forza Horizon 5, including when they change, how to manually adjust them, and how they differ from Forza Horizon 4’s.

Contents

What are seasons in Forza Horizon 5?

Seasons in Forza Horizon 5 are, as with the last game, set during Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter. As you can imagine, though, they’re not quite as clean-cut in Mexico as they were in Forza Horizon 4’s Great Britain map.

Winter still features ice, for example, but snow isn’t as common as it was, while Summer is particularly dry, changing road terrain ever so slightly. It’s a unique way to refresh the game’s already huge map.

When do Forza Horizon 5 seasons change?

Forza Horizon 5 seasons change weekly, with the reset happening at 14:30 GMT/06:30 PST/09:30 ET on Thursdays.

How to change seasons manually

If you’re hoping for a way to tweak the game’s seasons, we’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is that it’s possible, but the bad news is that it’s only an option with the Blueprints system.

If you’re creating or editing a custom event in the game’s Creative Hub, you’ll be able to change the seasons. There’s not currently any way to make seasonal changes that apply to the entire map.

What is the Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist?

Every four weeks (a full seasonal rotation), Playground Games is offering a fresh Festival Playlist with their own rewards.

Players compete in Series to earn Season Points that can earn new, rarer cars, as well as complete weekly and daily challenges that range from driving specific cars to competing in multiplayer events.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about seasons in Forza Horizon 5.

For more tips, tricks, and lists, check out all of our guide content for FH5:

