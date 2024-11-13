GTA 5 directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

GTA 5 directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesDexerto
GTA 5 and its online mode, GTA Online, are more popular today than ever before, with so many Missions, Heists, Races, and much more to get involved in.
There are multiple ways of diving into Los Santos nowadays, whether you’re playing the single-player story with Trevor, Michael and co, or GTA Online with your friends. The game has also taken on a life of its own through roleplaying mods and servers.
The Dexerto team has been playing and covering the game for over a decade now. Here we have collected links to all of our guides to help you, including GTA V RP.
GTA Online guides
In GTA Online, there is tons of stuff to do. Jump into epic heists with your crew to score big cash, race all kinds of vehicles across the map, or battle it out in deathmatches. You can build up your empire with businesses, nightclubs, and smuggling operations. Or just cruise around Los Santos, customizing rides, leveling up, and grabbing rewards. Our guides will be able to help with all of that!
Daily, Weekly & Monthly guides
These are the kinds of guides you’ll want to come back to on a regular basis, as we track and cover the weekly update, daily rewards, and guide you through any changes in the game.
Heist guides
- How to get Panther Statue
- Cayo Perico rewards list
- How to Free Roam Cayo Perico
- How to Change Target in Cayo Perico
- How to Defeat Cayo Perico Juggernauts
- How to Escape Casino Heist Undetected
- How to Get Gold Bars in Solo Heist
- How to Get Diamonds in Casino Heist
- How to Avoid Casino Heist Glitch
- How to Choose Casino Heist Vault Rewards
- How to Fix Casino Heist Black Screen
- How to Get $2 Million Heist Bonus
- How to Remove Wanted Level in Heist
Diamond Casino guides
- Weekly Casino Podium vehicle
- All Casino Lucky Wheel rewards
- Horse Racing betting tips
- How to get more Casino chips
Weapons & vehicles
GTA 5 cheat guides
GTA V RP guides
GTA Online’s map and gameplay has been modded to create a roleplaying experience for players, in select servers such as the NoPixel server. To get involved, or learn more about it, check these out.
- What is GTA RP
- How to play GTA RP
- Best RP servers to join
- How to apply for NoPixel GTA RP
- How to Join NoPixel Public Server
How To guides
- How to Play GTA V Roleplay
- How to Beat Weekly Podium Vehicle
- How to Get Panther Statue in GTA Online
- How to Join Best GTA RP Servers
- How to Join a Solo Public Lobby
- How to Check GTA Online Player Stats
- How to Switch Characters in GTA 5
- How to Start Last Dose Missions
- How to Win at Casino Games
- How to Name Your Organization
- How to Claim Criminal Enterprise Bonuses
- How to Buy Ammo in GTA Online
- How to Get Free 8F Drafter
- How to Sell a House in GTA Online
- How to Unlock Hao’s Special Works
- How to Start Madrazo Hits
- How to Start Pizza This Jobs
- How to Get Ocelot Virtue
- How to Unlock Mummy Outfit
- How to Fix Vehicle Delivery Glitches
- How to Complete 2-Step Verification
- How to Use Emotes
- How to Claim Twitch Prime Rewards
- How to Complete Lowrider Mission
- How to Make Money Fast with Special Cargo
- How to Play Open Wheel Races
- How to Unlock Taxi Liveries
- How to View Character Summary Stats
- How to Find Action Figures
- How to Fast Travel with Taxis
- How to Remove Contacts from iFruit
- How to Get Classic GTA Outfits
- How to Get More Chips for Casino
- How to Change Sprint Controls
- How to Get Battle Rifle
- How to Get Free Cash Right Now
- How to Skip Dax Mission Cooldowns
- How to Enter USS Luxington Safely
- How to Win Longest Jump Challenge
- How to Get Tactical SMG
- How to Email Players
- How to Claim Free Kuruma
- How to Avoid Daily Sell Limit
- How to Get Combat Shotgun
- How to Get Overflod Pipistrello
- How to Get Vigero ZX in GTA Online
- How to Get GTA Online Birthday Rewards
- How to Get Service Rifle M16
- How to Transfer GTA 5 Saves
- How to Get Free Handguns
- How to Fix GTA Online Ban Bug
- How to Earn Job Points (JP)
- How to Find Treasure with Submarine
- How to Play with Epic Games Players
- How to Maximize Gunrunning Profits
- How to Perform Shunt Hop
- How to Recover Blown-Up Special Cargo
- How to Fix CEO Quit Bug
- How to Fix Skycam Loading Glitch
- How to Unlock Yacht Captain Outfit
- How to Skip Long Loading Times
- How to Skip Long Drives in Missions
- How to Play King of the Hill
- How to Get Cheaper Ammo
Meet our Team
Our team of experts have been covering and playing GTA for over a decade, with thousands of hours of gameplay behind them.
For more guides on GTA 5 or GTA Online, check out our latest GTA articles here.