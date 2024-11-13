GTA 5 directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

GTA 5 and its online mode, GTA Online, are more popular today than ever before, with so many Missions, Heists, Races, and much more to get involved in.

There are multiple ways of diving into Los Santos nowadays, whether you’re playing the single-player story with Trevor, Michael and co, or GTA Online with your friends. The game has also taken on a life of its own through roleplaying mods and servers.

The Dexerto team has been playing and covering the game for over a decade now. Here we have collected links to all of our guides to help you, including GTA V RP.

Article continues after ad

GTA Online guides

Rockstar Games Here’s all of our best GTA Online guides in one place.

In GTA Online, there is tons of stuff to do. Jump into epic heists with your crew to score big cash, race all kinds of vehicles across the map, or battle it out in deathmatches. You can build up your empire with businesses, nightclubs, and smuggling operations. Or just cruise around Los Santos, customizing rides, leveling up, and grabbing rewards. Our guides will be able to help with all of that!

Article continues after ad

Daily, Weekly & Monthly guides

These are the kinds of guides you’ll want to come back to on a regular basis, as we track and cover the weekly update, daily rewards, and guide you through any changes in the game.

Article continues after ad

Heist guides

Diamond Casino guides

Weapons & vehicles

GTA 5 cheat guides

GTA V RP guides

GTA Online’s map and gameplay has been modded to create a roleplaying experience for players, in select servers such as the NoPixel server. To get involved, or learn more about it, check these out.

How To guides

Meet our Team

Our team of experts have been covering and playing GTA for over a decade, with thousands of hours of gameplay behind them.

For more guides on GTA 5 or GTA Online, check out our latest GTA articles here.