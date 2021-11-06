 Best offroad cars in Forza Horizon 5 - Dexerto
Logo
Forza

Best offroad cars in Forza Horizon 5

Published: 6/Nov/2021 19:56

by Bill Cooney
Forza 5 Ford Bronco
Xbox Game Studios

Share

Forza Horizon 5

Knowing which are the best offroad cars in Forza Horizon 5 could be the difference between losing a big race or coming in first. So, make sure you spend your credits on a vehicle that can handle itself in rough terrain.

Xbox Game Studios have launched the first Forza Horizon game on Xbox Series X|S with next-gen graphics, and there’s a ton of new vehicles to drive this year.

As one of the most highly-anticipated titles this year, Horizon features the biggest list of manufacturers and models in the series’ history. So, players will want to set their sights on the best cars from the outset.

Advertisement

If you’re saving your Forza Horizon 5 tokens for the best off-roading options in the game, these 7 should be on your wishlist.

Forza Horizon 5 best offroad cars list

Here’s the list of the best cars for going offroad in Forza Horizon 5:

Ford #2069 Bronco R “Welcome Pack” 2019

Xbox Games Studios
The special Welcome Pack Bronco is one of the fastest offroad cars in the game.
  • Offroad: 9.9
  • Speed: 6.1
  • Acceleration: 8.8

Jeep Trailcat 2016

2016 Jeep trailcat Forza Horizon 5
Xbox Games Studios
The Trailcat is one of the best offroad vehicles in all of Forza Horizon 5, but lacks the acceleration power of the Bronco.
  • Offroad: 10
  • Speed: 6.2
  • Acceleration: 5.5

Local Motors Rally Fighter 2014

Rally Fighter Forza Horizon 5
Xbox Games Studios
The Rally Fighter handles like a dream in offroad conditions.
  • Offroad: 10
  • Speed: 6.0
  • Acceleration: 4.5

Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG 2013

Xbox Games Studios
The G Wagon is stylish and can hold its own on the dirt.
  • Offroad: 8.0
  • Speed: 5.9
  • Acceleration: 6.6

AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST 2554

Xbox Games Studios
Straight from Halo, the Warthog can handle practically anything but isn’t the speediest option.
  • Offroad: 10
  • Speed: 4.2
  • Acceleration: 8.6

Deberti F-150 Prerunner 2018

Xbox Games Studios
The Deberti F-150 is a monster of a truck built for rugged terrain.
  • Offroad: 9.9
  • Speed: 5.7
  • Acceleration: 5.4

Ford #11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck 2014

Xbox Games Studios
The F-150 Trophy Truck looks and drives great on and off the pavement.
  • Offroad: 9.1
  • Speed: 5.6
  • Acceleration: 4.6

What’s the best offroad car in Forza Horizon 5?

Based on accumulative performance stats, the 2019 Ford #2069 Bronco R “Welcome Pack” is the best when it comes to offroad racing. It might not have a full 10 offroad rating, but its 88 acceleration beats out every other car in the category.

This is purely based on in-game stats, though, not on potential customization. For example, you may be able to upgrade your Jeep Trailcat to be even more of a beast than the Bronco.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement