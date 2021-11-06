Knowing which are the best offroad cars in Forza Horizon 5 could be the difference between losing a big race or coming in first. So, make sure you spend your credits on a vehicle that can handle itself in rough terrain.

Xbox Game Studios have launched the first Forza Horizon game on Xbox Series X|S with next-gen graphics, and there’s a ton of new vehicles to drive this year.

As one of the most highly-anticipated titles this year, Horizon features the biggest list of manufacturers and models in the series’ history. So, players will want to set their sights on the best cars from the outset.

If you’re saving your Forza Horizon 5 tokens for the best off-roading options in the game, these 7 should be on your wishlist.

Forza Horizon 5 best offroad cars list

Here’s the list of the best cars for going offroad in Forza Horizon 5:

Ford #2069 Bronco R “Welcome Pack” 2019

Offroad: 9.9

Speed: 6.1

Acceleration: 8.8

Jeep Trailcat 2016

Offroad: 10

Speed: 6.2

Acceleration: 5.5

Local Motors Rally Fighter 2014

Offroad: 10

Speed: 6.0

Acceleration: 4.5

Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG 2013

Offroad: 8.0

Speed: 5.9

Acceleration: 6.6

AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST 2554

Offroad: 10

Speed: 4.2

Acceleration: 8.6

Deberti F-150 Prerunner 2018

Offroad: 9.9

Speed: 5.7

Acceleration: 5.4

Ford #11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck 2014

Offroad: 9.1

Speed: 5.6

Acceleration: 4.6

What’s the best offroad car in Forza Horizon 5?

Based on accumulative performance stats, the 2019 Ford #2069 Bronco R “Welcome Pack” is the best when it comes to offroad racing. It might not have a full 10 offroad rating, but its 88 acceleration beats out every other car in the category.

This is purely based on in-game stats, though, not on potential customization. For example, you may be able to upgrade your Jeep Trailcat to be even more of a beast than the Bronco.