How to make money fast in Forza Horizon 5: Credits guide

Looking to make money fast in Forza Horizon 5? Our ‘get rich quick’ credits guide is here to help.

Forza Horizon 5 is back with a massive cars list, loads of Barn Finds to check out, and thankfully for drivers everywhere a load of ways to make cash.

The new Mexico map spans across an enormous area of land, with Horizon Festival destinations available for setup at multiple locations. With so many different types of terrain, your vehicle collection’s need for flexibility has never been greater.

To buy the best cars, though, you’re going to need to make money – and a lot of it. However, there are a number of ways to ensure that process runs as easily as possible.

Advertisement

Car trading

Selling cars you collect along the way in Forza Horizon 5, using the Auction House, is an easy way to earn good money in a short space of time. Have in mind, though, that if you’ve received a car as part of the missions, so too will many of your fellow Forza players.

Buying cheap auctioned cars online and selling them for a profit, however, is a recipe for success.

Forza Hub App rewards

Simply logging into the Forza Hub app on a regular basis will give you access to regular loyalty rewards – and these are usually credits. You can download the application here.

Advertisement

Prizes range in value, but it’s not uncommon to be granted 150,000 credits at a time. That’s enough for a car (or vehicle upgrades) straight off the bat.

Lucky Wheelspins

Just like the Lucky Wheel in GTA Online, the Forza Horizon 5 Lucky Wheelspin can be an easy way to obtain an amazing set of wheels or a bunch of cash. In each scenario, you’re going to be quids-in.

How to get Forza Horizon 5 Lucky Wheelspins

If you want to get a Lucky Wheelspin in Forza Horizon 5, you can do this by purchasing high-end properties, completing races, and progressing through each season of festivals with successful performances.

These Lucky Wheelspins will be granted every so often, and they’re really good for getting either free credits or new vehicles.

Advertisement

Winning races

There’s no simpler way of putting it, but being a good driver and honing your skills is always a positive factor in earning cash.

The more races you win, the more money you make. It’s as simple as that.

Top tip: Increase your difficulty

By increasing your difficulty, you could increase your credits return per race by up to 125% – so there’s no bigger incentive to challenge yourself than in Horizon 5.

Accolades

During your Forza Horizon 5 festival seasons, there are various Accolades that you can collect. In doing so, you’ll not only be rewarded financially, but also end up with a big pile of XP to level up with.

Advertisement

These tasks and achievements will allow you to progress faster, and the more you rack up, the more upgrades you can give to the festivals you’re setting up across Mexico.

Horizon Festivals

To round off this list, Horizon Festivals remain one of the most effective ways to win credits in Forza Horizon 5.

With the new Accolades progression system, it’s never been easier or more obvious how to change seasons in-game. By upgrading your festivals through their four stages, the rewards on offer increase each time you choose to improve the event – attracting better cars, drivers, and bigger prize pools.

Now you know everything there is to know about making money in Forza Horizon 5, it’s time for you to load up the game and make those millions.