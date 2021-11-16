The Goliath in Forza Horizon 5: Where is it & how to unlock

Wondering how to unlock The Goliath in Forza Horizon 5? Here’s a rundown of where it is and how to earn the Long Gone achievement upon victory.

As players continue to push their cars’ boundaries in the stunning vistas of Forza Horizon 5’s Mexican landscape, there’s one race that will separate the superstars from those who are truly worthy of the Horizon Mexico title: The Goliath.

A 55km race that sees competitors battle it out on a 10 minute long circuit around the entire map, completing it in first place will earn you the Long Gone achievement.

Wondering how to unlock The Goliath in Forza Horizon 5? Here’s a rundown of everything you need to do to participate in the game‘s biggest event, as well as where it’s located.

Advertisement

Contents

How to unlock The Goliath in Forza Horizon 5

In order to unlock the Goliath, there’s a few prerequisites that players will need to have sorted out first.

Read More: How to change the radio in Forza Horizon 5

Players will need to have completed the following quests in the order stated below:

“ Welcome to Mexico ” – Arrive at the Horizon Mexico site.

” – Arrive at the Horizon Mexico site. “ On a Wing and a Prayer ” – Complete the ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ event, the first event you unlock.

” – Complete the ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ event, the first event you unlock. “The Vocho” – Help Alejandra fix up her old Volkswagen Beetle. The story has 13 different parts, including PR stunts, and timed races.

Additionally, you must have completed four Horizon Chapter points and use them to unlock every event in the Horizon Mexico Mainstage category. Of course, Chapters are made available upon collecting enough Accolades.

Tracked using the ‘Accolades’ option in the ‘Campaign’ tab, the fastest way to farm them is to:

Complete the challenges on the map – These include solo races, PR stunts, car photos and much more. Play with friends in multiplayer. Complete daily & weekly challenges.

Where is The Goliath in Forza Horizon 5?

The Goliath can be found in the far East of your map on the golden sands of Riviera Maya. Either drive on over, or fork out some credits on a Fast Travel if you want to save your racing skills for the mammoth event ahead.

Advertisement

So that’s how to unlock The Goliath in Forza Horizon 5! Looking to speed past the competition and snatch the Horizon Mexico crown? Be sure to check out our list of guides:

Best offroad cars | Best rally cars | Best drift cars | Best drag cars | Fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5 | How to change Forza Horizon 5 seasons | Where to find Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds| How to buy & sell cars in Forza Horizon 5 | How to make money fast in Forza Horizon 5 | How to change the radio | How to repair your car