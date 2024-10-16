Best Off The Grid settings on PS5 and Xbox: Performance, controller & audio

Off The Grid matches are often decided by the smallest detail, so if you’re playing on console, it’s vital to ensure that your controller and gameplay settings are up to scratch.

Gunzilla Games’ cyberpunk battle royale throws a lot at you, from tons of deadly weapons to Cyberlimbs with unique abilities. But if you really want to go toe-to-toe with the best players, you’ll need to take any advantage you can get your hands on.

Article continues after ad

This includes running the optimal settings, so here are the best options for performance, controller, and audio.

Best performance settings on Xbox Series X/S and PS5

Video

Frame Rate Limit: 60

60 Resolution Scaling Method: FSR 3.0

FSR 3.0 Colorblind Mode: Normal unless required

Normal unless required Brightness: 2.2

2.2 V-Sync: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Gameplay

Auto Pick-Up: Enable

Enable Side-Arm Weapon Ammo Auto Pick-Up: Disable

Dexerto / Gunzilla Games

Although Off The Grid supports 120 FPS on PS5 and Xbox, choosing this option can lead to poor performance and drops. With this in mind, I found that sticking to just 60 FPS makes for the most stable experience.

It’s recommended that you turn off motion blur for the clearest visuals. You’ll often find yourself flying through the air or sprinting rapidly across the ground, so turning this effect means you’ll always be able to see your surroundings without becoming disoriented.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best controller settings

Controls

Controller Horizontal Look Sensitivity: 4.5

4.5 Controller Vertical Look Sensitivity: 4.5

4.5 Controller Vertical Aim Sensitivity: 3

3 Controller Horizontal Aim Sensitivity: 3

3 Controller Horizontal Scoped Sensitivity: 2.2

2.2 Controller Horizontal Scoped Sensitivity: 2.2

2.2 Horizontal Look Inversion: Off

Off Vertical Look Inversion: Off

Off Sprint Activision: Toggle

Toggle Aiming Mode: Hold

Controller

Adaptive Triggers (PS5): Off

(PS5): Off Vibration: Disable

Disable Dead Zone: 0.1

0.1 Aim Assist Preset: Standard

Dexerto / Gunzilla Games

When it comes to controller settings, it’s all about finding a setup that you feel comfortable with. I found the default sensitivities to be a little sluggish, so bumping them up made aiming more responsive and natural, but if you prefer more precise aiming then feel free to go lower.

If you’re playing on PS5, it’s best to turn off the adaptive triggers on the DualSense. While they make the experience more immersive in single-player titles, in online shooters like Off The Grid, having to work harder to squeeze the trigger can be more of a hindrance.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, 0.1 is the best place to start for the dead zone, but this will vary from controller to controller. So, if you run into stick drift, turn this setting up until the issue goes away.

Best audio settings

Main Volume: 50

50 Music Volume: 0

0 SFX Volume: 100

100 Match Notifications Volume: 100

100 Personal Assistant Volume: 100

100 Character Voice Volume: 100

100 Voice Chat Volume: 100

100 Voice Chat Mode: Always Active

Always Active Audio Preset: Off

Off Microphone Activation Threshold: 100

Dexerto / Gunzilla Games

For your audio settings, make sure that you’re only hearing sounds that benefit you. With this in mind, you can turn the overall volume down to 50 and mute the music altogether, to make way for the elements you actually need to hear.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

SFX volume should be cracked up to the maximum, as this is how you’ll hear enemy gunshots and, most importantly, footsteps if they get too close. The voice chat settings are largely down to personal preference, but in a game where working together is so important, having a constant line of communication is essential.

Now that you’re running the best Off The Grid settings, all that’s left to do is invite your friends and start racking up the wins. If you want to play with someone on a different platform, here’s everything you need to know about the game’s crossplay capabilities.