Best Model L loadout in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks

Don’t let the slow fire rate fool you. The Model L sets itself apart from other AR options and has the potential to be one of the best weapons in Black Ops 6.

After getting our hands on every weapon in BO6, we have a general idea of which will be the most popular. All signs point toward the XM4, GPR 91, and AMES 85 being top ARs, but the Model L is flying under the radar as an excellent alternative.

Here is everything you need to know about bringing the most out of this AR.

Best Black Ops 6 Model L loadout

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Choosing an Optic is a matter of personal preference, but the Kepler Microflex provides a clean sightline with little to no obstruction on the screen. The rest of our loadout focuses on improving accuracy and damage to compete with other ARs.

You will have no issue nailing enemies in medium to long-range engagements, as the Compensator muzzle significantly improves vertical recoil, and the Vertical Foregrip greatly reduces horizontal recoil. Using both attachments together makes Model L versatile and reliable.

Meanwhile, the Grain-Twist Barrel increases bullet velocity, which will help eliminate enemies quickly. So even though other ARs still have a faster time-to-kill speed, this attachment elevates the Model L to another level.

To round out our loadout, Quickdraw Grip helps aim down sight speed, which is useful in a game as fast-paced as Black Ops 6.

If we had to choose one attachment that was the most important, it would be the Gain-Twist Barrel because of the massive fire rate boost it provides. Without it, the Model L lacks the same firepower of other ARs.

Best Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty for Model L loadout

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk Greed : Vigilance

: Vigilance Specialty: Recon

Recon Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Upgrade: Acoustic Amp

You only need to choose three Perks of the same color to earn a Speciality, but given their usefulness, it was too hard not to choose four. Selecting three blue Perks unlocks Recon, which reveals enemies through walls briefly after respawning.

Treyarch deserves heaps of praise for how much audio has improved this game, and it’s much easier to hear enemy footsteps.

Considering that change, Ninja is a must for every loadout, as it makes footsteps quieter. Next, Tracker reveals enemy footsteps and pings enemies. Most Black Ops 6 maps are small, so it’s essential always to know where enemies are.

Given the high frequency of close-range engagements, players should prioritize staying as hidden as possible. Clod Blooded makes you undetectable to AI targeting and player-controlled Scorestreaks.

It’s still early, but Sleeper Agent has the potential to be a go-to Field Upgrade. The annoying ability disguises enemies as teammates, but Vigilance makes you immune to Sleeper Agent and flashes a HUD icon when you are on an enemy’s mini-map.

Model L pros and cons

Pros Cons Excellent accuracy Slower rate of fire Improved damage with right attachments Average damage profile Dominates mid-range engagements Average mobility and handling

Thanks to data provided by TrueGameData, the Goblin Mk2, AK-74, and AS VAL all have better time-to-kill speeds than the Model L. However, the Goblin Mk2 is a semi-automatic weapon, the AK-74 suffers from poor recoil control, and the AS VAL is less accurate than the Model L.

So even though the Model L doesn’t pack as much of a punch, a reliable recoil pattern and competent mobility make this AR one of the best options in Multiplayer.

How to unlock Model L in Black Ops 6

The Model L is unlocked by reaching level 38, meaning you will have to put in some work before getting the weapon. Double XP tokens didn’t carry over from Modern Warfare 3, making it even harder to reach this mark.

Black Ops 6 Model L alternatives

If the Model L isn’t quite what you are looking for from an AR, the XM4 is a jack-of-all-trades weapon that does a little bit of everything well. But if you want more firepower, the AK-74 packs a walloping punch if you can learn its recoil pattern.