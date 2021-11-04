 Fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5: What's the fastest car? - Dexerto
Forza

Fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5: What’s the fastest car?

Published: 4/Nov/2021 7:02

by David Purcell
aston martin concept in forza horizon 5
Microsoft

Forza Horizon 5

Knowing which are the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5 could be the difference between losing a big race or coming in first place, so make sure you spend your credits on a vehicle that makes an impact. 

Xbox Game Studios have launched their first Forza Horizon game on Xbox Series X|S with next-gen graphics, and there’s a load of new vehicles to buy this year.

As one of the most highly-anticipated titles this year, it features the biggest list of manufacturers and models in the series’ history, players will want to set their aspirations on the fastest cars from the outset.

If you’re saving your Forza Horizon 5 tokens for one of the fastest cars in the game, these 10 should on your wishlist.

Forza Horizon 5 fastest cars list

fastest cars in forza horizon 5

Bugatti Divo 2019 (S2)

bugatti forza horizon 5
Microsoft
Bugatti Divo 2019 is expensive, but it’s fast.
  • Speed: 9.6
  • Acceleration: 10
  • Launch: 6.2

Hoonigan Ford ‘Hoonicorn’ Mustang (S2)

hoonigan forza horizon 5
Microsoft
The Ford ‘Hoonicorn’ Mustang might not have amazing braking or handling, but it’s fast.
  • Speed: 9.2
  • Acceleration: 10
  • Launch: 7.4

Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car 2019 (S2)

aston martin valhalla concept car in forza horizon

  • Speed: 8.5
  • Acceleration: 10
  • Launch: 10

Bugatti Chiron 2018 (S2)

bugatti chiron forza horizon 5
Microsoft
A Bugatti Chiron will blow away your opponents in Forza Horizon 5.
  • Speed: 10
  • Acceleration: 9.9
  • Launch: 6.1

Hennessey Venom GT 2012 (S2)

Hennessey Venom GT
Microsoft
The Hennessey Venom GT 2012 is one of the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5.
  • Speed: 9.8
  • Acceleration: 6.8
  • Launch: 7.4

Porsche 918 Spyder 2014 (S2)

porsche 918 in forza horizon 5
Microsoft
Porsche’s 918 is one of – if not the – fastest in Horizon 5.
  • Speed: 8.8
  • Acceleration: 10
  • Launch: 10

Koenigsegg Agera RS 2017 (S2)

forza horizon 5 agera rs
Microsoft
The Koenigsegg Agera RS 2017 is a monster.
  • Speed: 10
  • Acceleration: 7.0
  • Launch: 7.6

Rimac Concept Two 2019 (S2)

Rimac Concept Two 2019
Microsoft
The Rimac Concept Two 2019 will set you back 2 million in-game.
  • Speed: 9.1
  • Acceleration: 9.9
  • Launch: 10

Koenigsegg One:1 2015 (S2)

forza horizon 5 Koenigsegg One
Microsoft
The Koenigsegg One packs a punch in Horizon 5.
  • Speed: 10
  • Acceleration: 7.0
  • Launch: 7.5

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport 2011 (S2)

bugatti sport forza horizon 5
Microsoft
It wouldn’t be a ‘fastest cars’ list without the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport 2011.
  • Speed: 9.9
  • Acceleration: 10
  • Launch: 5.9

What’s the fastest car in Forza Horizon 5?

Based on accumulative performance stats, the Rimac Concept Two 2019 of the S2 class appears to be the fastest.

This is purely based on in-game stats, though, not on potential customization. For example, you may be able to upgrade your Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car to perform at a higher level.

