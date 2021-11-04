Fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5: What’s the fastest car?

Knowing which are the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5 could be the difference between losing a big race or coming in first place, so make sure you spend your credits on a vehicle that makes an impact.

Xbox Game Studios have launched their first Forza Horizon game on Xbox Series X|S with next-gen graphics, and there’s a load of new vehicles to buy this year.

As one of the most highly-anticipated titles this year, it features the biggest list of manufacturers and models in the series’ history, players will want to set their aspirations on the fastest cars from the outset.

If you’re saving your Forza Horizon 5 tokens for one of the fastest cars in the game, these 10 should on your wishlist.

Forza Horizon 5 fastest cars list

Bugatti Divo 2019 (S2)

Speed: 9.6

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 6.2

Hoonigan Ford ‘Hoonicorn’ Mustang (S2)

Speed: 9.2

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 7.4

Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car 2019 (S2)

Speed: 8.5

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 10

Bugatti Chiron 2018 (S2)

Speed: 10

Acceleration: 9.9

Launch: 6.1

Hennessey Venom GT 2012 (S2)

Speed: 9.8

Acceleration: 6.8

Launch: 7.4

Porsche 918 Spyder 2014 (S2)

Speed: 8.8

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 10

Koenigsegg Agera RS 2017 (S2)

Speed: 10

Acceleration: 7.0

Launch: 7.6

Rimac Concept Two 2019 (S2)

Speed: 9.1

Acceleration: 9.9

Launch: 10

Koenigsegg One:1 2015 (S2)

Speed: 10

Acceleration: 7.0

Launch: 7.5

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport 2011 (S2)

Speed: 9.9

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 5.9

What’s the fastest car in Forza Horizon 5?

Based on accumulative performance stats, the Rimac Concept Two 2019 of the S2 class appears to be the fastest.

This is purely based on in-game stats, though, not on potential customization. For example, you may be able to upgrade your Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car to perform at a higher level.