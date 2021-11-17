Despite being an open-world game, fast traveling works differently in the Forza Horizon series than in other games. Here’s how to fast travel in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 isn’t a typical racing game where the player bounces between menus and race events, it’s also an open-world game that places a lot of emphasis on exploration and the simple act of driving. Fast travel is available in Forza Horizon 5, but it’s not encouraged by the developers.

Instead, they would prefer the player to enjoy the map and take some time to get to know the roads. This will improve the player’s skills and allow them to take part in the many side ventures the game has to offer. However, most gamers are used to a fast travel mechanic in open-world games and will want to use it now and again. Here’s what you need to know.

How to unlock fast travel in Forza Horizon 5

The fast travel mechanic is available in Forza Horizon 5 from very near the start. The option will open up once the game’s prologue portion is over, however each time you fast travel the game will charge you 10,000 credits. While this isn’t much money later in the game, its an expensive privilege in the early hours.

Just like in Forza Horizon 4, you can make fast travel in Forza Horizon 5 cheaper by destroying fast travel boards. There are 50 of these boards in total across the map, and each one you destroy reduces the cost of fast travel by 200 credits.

After each of the 50 have been driven into, fast travel becomes free. Once a board has been smashed, you can then select the location on the game’s map and use the option to fast travel there. Just remember, it will still cost money.

Alternative fast travel unlock method in Forza Horizon 5

You can also unlock the ability to fast travel anywhere on the map by buying the Buenas Vista property in the Baja region. This costs 2 million credits, which is a lot, but if you’ve got money to burn, it’s worth doing.

Ownership of this property allows you to fast travel to any location in Forza Horizon 5 for free, regardless of how many fast travel boards you’ve destroyed. However, you’re unlikely to have 2 million credits to spend on property until much later in the game.

Fast travel home for free

Remember you can always fast travel home at any time in Forza Horizon 5. You’ll unlock your first property early in the game, and once you do, you’ll be able to select ‘Go to Home’ in the game’s menu. This will instantly send you home and won’t cost a single credit.

It’s a handy way to move from one side of the map to the other and becomes even more useful once you own multiple properties. Forza Horizon 5’s fast travel mechanics feel obtuse at the beginning of the game, but as time goes on it becomes simpler, and much cheaper to do.

Remember though, this is because it’s often more rewarding to drive to your location than to fast travel. Forza Horizon games are usually about the journey rather than the destination. However, it’s normal to want to skip some of these journeys on occasion.

