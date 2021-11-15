Forza Horizon 5’s radio can provide the perfect background music for your high-speed adventures, but how do you change the station? Here’s a rundown of all the game’s radios, how to change channels, or even switch it off entirely.

As avid racers and newcomers alike explore the spectacular vistas of Forza Horizon 5’s Mexican landscape, they’re accompanied by the trusty in-game radio.

From hard rock-centric stations to traditional Mexican tunes, there’s a little something for everyone – but just how do you change the channel if you’re stuck listening to mariachi and you’re looking for some metal?

Here’s a rundown of all of the game‘s radio stations, as well as what they play, how to change them, or, alternatively, switch it off.

Contents

How to change the radio in Forza Horizon 5

If you’ve been stuck listening to the constant bass drops of Horizon Bass Arena when you’re feeling something a little more classical, changing the radio station is a pretty easy task – when you know how.

Change Forza Horizon 5 radio: Console

Changing the radio on console just requires a little click of the D-Pad, the directional buttons found on the left-hand side of your controller.

To flick forwards, click the right button on the D-Pad. Skipped your favorite? There’s no specific bind to go back on console, so if you want to assign one you’ll need to do so via the ‘Controls‘ menu in ‘Settings.’

Change Forza Horizon 5 radio: PC

In order to switch radio stations on PC, the default keybind is “=,” the equals sign.

You can also add your own keybind to flick backward instead of forward, as there’s none assigned from the onset. Just like with controller, you can do that by going to ‘Settings,’ then ‘Controls.’

How to turn the radio off

If “safety first” is very much your motto, you may want to turn off the music entirely so that you can concentrate on the twisting turns of Mexico’s open plains.

As you flick through the stations, you’ll have a “radio off” option after you’ve exhausted the game’s list of radios. Leave it on this, and you’ll be listening to the sounds of smashing cacti and tooting horns in no time.

All Forza Horizon 5 radio stations

Forza Horizon 5 has six different radio stations (seven including ‘radio off’) that cater to a whole menagerie of musical genres.

Below are all of the different stations, as well as what type of music they’re best known for:

Radio Music Genre Block Party Big Beats Horizon Bass Arena EDM Horizon Pulse Pop Horizon XS Rock/Metal Hospital Records Drum & Bass Radio Eterna Classical/Mexican Traditional Radio Off No music

So that’s it for Forza Horizon 5’s radio stations and how to flick between them! Looking to become Horizon Mexico’s greatest superstar? Be sure to take a look at our Forza guides:

