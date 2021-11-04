How to get free cars in Forza Horizon 5: Claim loyalty rewards

While the Bugattis and Ferraris might cost millions of credits in the Autoshow, there are a few Forza Horizon 5 free cars you can easily add to your collection to get started.

Playground Games launch their fifth version of Horizon on November 9, with early access going live some four days prior to that release date.

Included this year is a brand-new Mexico map, taking players from the sandy deserts to sunny beaches for engine-roaring competition, and not to mention a massive cars list.

Buying cars from the Autoshow or Auction House can be relatively expensive, though drivers can set themselves up for early success by redeeming some freebies.

How to get Forza Horizon 5 free cars

Building a collection of race-winner vehicles can be difficult at the beginning, due to a lack of funds. It’s only through playing races whereby drivers accrue enough cash to be able to splash out.

However, there is a way to acquire a loyalty bonus of Forza Horizon 5 free cars – and they will actually make for very valuable additions to your inventory.

NOTE: This is only possible for returning players, as the rewards are a ‘welcome back’ present.

How to get Forza Horizon 5 loyalty rewards

Here’s how to get them:

Load up Forza Horizon 5 on your Xbox or PC. Start your journey. Play races until you progress several levels. Wait for the following pop-up about loyalty rewards (below). Go to My Cars and they should have been delivered to your inventory.

It’s that simple – but what’s included in the loyalty bonus?

What free cars are there in Forza Horizon 5?

Based on our playtest, the following vehicles are available for Forza Horizon 3 and 4 players:

2018 McClaren Senna

2016 Lamborghini Centernario LP 770-4

So, it looks like there’s a chance that one of your trusty steeds from yesteryear will return in Horizon 5.

Whether or not these are random vehicles, or a set car per game you have played in the series, remains to be seen.