Best rally cars in Forza Horizon 5: Hoonigan, Porsche, Mercedes

The lightweight Rally cars in Forza Horizon 5 all come with different styles and perks, so it’s crucial to know what fits your tendencies as a racer. We’ve got the best Rally cars right here so you can spend your credits on the right build.
Xbox Game Studios have launched Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Series X|S — the first game in the series with those sweet next-gen graphics — and there is an astounding amount of vehicles on offer this time around.
As one of the most highly-anticipated titles this year, Horizon features the biggest list of manufacturers and models in the series’ history. So, players will want to set their sights on the best cars from the outset.
It’s crucial to know which cars fit your style and what the rest of the competition will be working with when you hit the road against them.
Best Rally cars in Forza Horizon 5
These are the best Rally racers in Forza Horizon 5:
- Porsche #3 917 LH 1970
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR ” Welcome Pack” 2008
- Mercedes AMG Hammer Coupe 1987
- Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MKIIIB 1969
- Hoonigan Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang 1965
- Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A 1991
- Formula Drift #357 Chevrolet Z06 2017
- Auto Union Type D 1939
We have broken down each individual car below, so you can make the best choice for yourself within the class.
Porsche #3 917 LH 1970
- Speed: 8.2
- Handling: 5.9
- Acceleration: 7.2
- Price: 15,000,000 credits
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR ” Welcome Pack” 2008
- Speed: 7.1
- Handling: 5.8
- Acceleration: 9.2
- Price: 43,000 credits
Mercedes AMG Hammer Coupe 1987
- Speed: 7.2
- Handling: 5.5
- Acceleration: 4.2
- Price: 165,000 credits
Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MKIIIB 1969
- Speed: 7.1
- Handling: 5.7
- Acceleration: 7.0
- Price: 850,000 credits
Hoonigan Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang 1965
- Speed: 9.2
- Handling: 6.7
- Acceleration: 10
- Price: 500,000 credits
Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A 1991
- Speed: 6.8
- Handling: 6.2
- Acceleration: 9.1
- Price: 500,000 credits
Formula Drift #357 Chevrolet Z06 2017
- Speed: 8.9
- Handling: 5.5
- Acceleration: 5.1
- Price: Free
Auto Union Type D 1939
- Speed: 8.4
- Handling: 4.2
- Acceleration: 4.5
- Price: 15,000,000 credits
What’s the best Rally car in Forza Horizon 5?
The best-in-class car is the Hoonigan Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang 1965. The unparalleled speed paired with its generous handling score makes it the ideal choice amongst Forza Horizon 5’s offerings.