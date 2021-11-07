Best rally cars in Forza Horizon 5: Hoonigan, Porsche, Mercedes

The lightweight Rally cars in Forza Horizon 5 all come with different styles and perks, so it’s crucial to know what fits your tendencies as a racer. We’ve got the best Rally cars right here so you can spend your credits on the right build.

Xbox Game Studios have launched Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Series X|S — the first game in the series with those sweet next-gen graphics — and there is an astounding amount of vehicles on offer this time around.

As one of the most highly-anticipated titles this year, Horizon features the biggest list of manufacturers and models in the series’ history. So, players will want to set their sights on the best cars from the outset.

Advertisement

It’s crucial to know which cars fit your style and what the rest of the competition will be working with when you hit the road against them.

Best Rally cars in Forza Horizon 5

These are the best Rally racers in Forza Horizon 5:

We have broken down each individual car below, so you can make the best choice for yourself within the class.

Porsche #3 917 LH 1970

Speed: 8.2

Handling: 5.9

Acceleration: 7.2

Price: 15,000,000 credits

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR ” Welcome Pack” 2008

Speed: 7.1

Handling: 5.8

Acceleration: 9.2

Price: 43,000 credits

Mercedes AMG Hammer Coupe 1987

Speed: 7.2

Handling: 5.5

Acceleration: 4.2

Price: 165,000 credits

Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MKIIIB 1969

Speed: 7.1

Handling: 5.7

Acceleration: 7.0

Price: 850,000 credits

Hoonigan Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang 1965

Speed: 9.2

Handling: 6.7

Acceleration: 10

Price: 500,000 credits

Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A 1991

Speed: 6.8

Handling: 6.2

Acceleration: 9.1

Price: 500,000 credits

Formula Drift #357 Chevrolet Z06 2017

Speed: 8.9

Handling: 5.5

Acceleration: 5.1

Price: Free

Auto Union Type D 1939

Speed: 8.4

Handling: 4.2

Acceleration: 4.5

Price: 15,000,000 credits

What’s the best Rally car in Forza Horizon 5?

The best-in-class car is the Hoonigan Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang 1965. The unparalleled speed paired with its generous handling score makes it the ideal choice amongst Forza Horizon 5’s offerings.