 Best rally cars in Forza Horizon 5: Hoonigan, Porsche, Mercedes - Dexerto
Logo
Forza

Best rally cars in Forza Horizon 5: Hoonigan, Porsche, Mercedes

Published: 7/Nov/2021 0:51

by Alec Mullins
Porsche in Forza Horizon 5
Playground Games

Share

Forza Horizon 5

The lightweight Rally cars in Forza Horizon 5 all come with different styles and perks, so it’s crucial to know what fits your tendencies as a racer. We’ve got the best Rally cars right here so you can spend your credits on the right build.

Xbox Game Studios have launched Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Series X|S — the first game in the series with those sweet next-gen graphics — and there is an astounding amount of vehicles on offer this time around.

As one of the most highly-anticipated titles this year, Horizon features the biggest list of manufacturers and models in the series’ history. So, players will want to set their sights on the best cars from the outset.

Advertisement

It’s crucial to know which cars fit your style and what the rest of the competition will be working with when you hit the road against them.

Best Rally cars in Forza Horizon 5

These are the best Rally racers in Forza Horizon 5:

We have broken down each individual car below, so you can make the best choice for yourself within the class.

Porsche #3 917 LH 1970

Porsche 917 LH under the open skies of Forza Horizon 5
Playground Games
This Porsche is a solid all-around choice. Not the best at any one thing but good enough in every area to be competitive.
  • Speed: 8.2
  • Handling: 5.9
  • Acceleration: 7.2
  • Price: 15,000,000 credits

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR ” Welcome Pack” 2008

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evo sits on open ground in Forza Horizon 5
Playground Games
This classic Lancer build will get you up to speed in no time. If you’re looking for a hot start you can’t go wrong with its high-tier acceleration.
  • Speed: 7.1
  • Handling: 5.8
  • Acceleration: 9.2
  • Price: 43,000 credits

Mercedes AMG Hammer Coupe 1987

Profile view of the Mercedes AMG Hammer in Forza Horizon 5
Playground Games
The Mercedes AMG Hammer Coupe gets outclassed by the highest performers in its class, but it’s another solid middle ground choice for anyone who’s still figuring out what they value in a Rally car
  • Speed: 7.2
  • Handling: 5.5
  • Acceleration: 4.2
  • Price: 165,000 credits

Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MKIIIB 1969

Full body view of Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 in Forza Horizon 5
Playground Games
Speed and acceleration are where the Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MKIIIB finds its ground amongst the competition. For 850,00 credits, it verges on overpriced but the performance justifies the cost.
  • Speed: 7.1
  • Handling: 5.7
  • Acceleration: 7.0
  • Price: 850,000 credits

Hoonigan Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang 1965

Ford Hoonicorn on display in FH5
Playground Games
There’s no faster option in the class. The Ford Hoonicorn will pass you in a flash, so don’t be caught off guard when one zips by before you even know what happened.
  • Speed: 9.2
  • Handling: 6.7
  • Acceleration: 10
  • Price: 500,000 credits

Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A 1991 

Clear view of the Hoonigan Escort in Forza Horizon 5
Playground Games
It’s all about “get up and go” with the Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort. It may not have the highest top speed, but there’s a lot of pep in its compact step.
  • Speed: 6.8
  • Handling: 6.2
  • Acceleration: 9.1
  • Price: 500,000 credits

Formula Drift #357 Chevrolet Z06 2017

Formula Drift 357 Chevy ZO6
Playground Games
Chevrolet scores big with the Z06 – the high speed will have you forgetting about some other middle of the road qualities with this one.
  • Speed: 8.9
  • Handling: 5.5
  • Acceleration: 5.1
  • Price: Free

Auto Union Type D 1939

Auto Union Type D
Playground Games
The Auto Union Type D features an unforgettable design and a ludicrous speed cap when compared against the field.
  • Speed: 8.4
  • Handling: 4.2
  • Acceleration: 4.5
  • Price: 15,000,000 credits

What’s the best Rally car in Forza Horizon 5?

The best-in-class car is the Hoonigan Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang 1965. The unparalleled speed paired with its generous handling score makes it the ideal choice amongst Forza Horizon 5’s offerings.

Advertisement
Advertisement