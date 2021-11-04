How to buy & sell cars in Forza Horizon 5

Buying and selling cars in Forza Horizon 5 can be a sure-fire way to make money fast – but how does it work?

Xbox Game Pass owners will be enjoying the run-up to the Holiday season perhaps more than any other gamers, as Microsoft has a stacked list of titles ready for them to play this Christmas.

Forza Horizon 5 has been one of the most highly anticipated, with a huge car list to dig through, an immersive Mexico map, Barn Finds, and more.

Now, if you’re starting out your racing journey and are wondering how to get involved in the vehicle trading game, you’ve come to the right place.

Advertisement

Here, we’re going to show you how to buy and sell cars in Forza Horizon 5.

How to buy cars in Forza Horizon 5

There are two ways to buy cars in Forza Horizon 5.

While the menus may complicate things for new players, here’s how it works:

Load up the game. Visit your nearest Horizon Festival Outpost. Press LB. Click the Buy & Sell option on the top bar – and select your preferences of these two options: Select Autoshow for purchasing new cars. Select Auction House for used vehicles. Pick a car that’s in the budget you’re shopping at, and purchase it!

How to sell cars in Forza Horizon 5

Selling your cars in Forza Horizon 5 is a bit like an eBay listing, where you it up for auction and wait for bids to be placed within a specific time period.

This is how to sell cars in Horizon 5:

Load up the game. Visit your nearest Horizon Festival Outpost. Press LB. Click the Buy & Sell option on the top bar. Click Auction House. Select Start Auction, click the car you wish to sell. Pick your price (starting price & buyout), length of the auction, and post the listing.

How to pick the best cars to buy

Picking the best car to spend your cash on is an important decision, and it could be based on the following:

Advertisement

Price

Speed

Handling

Acceleration

Braking

These stats can be found alongside each car in the Autoshow menu. Select the manufacturer you wish to search for, and then as you hover over each vehicle a stats bar will appear on the bottom left of the screen.

After seeing what’s the best car, with the best stats, for your budget – make your purchase!

You could get a load of deals in the Auction House as well, so always keep an eye out.