Is Forza Horizon 5 cross-platform? Crossplay guide for Xbox & PC

Forza Horizon 5 arrives on Xbox & PC on November 5, but can you play cross-platform with your friends? Here’s everything we know about Forza crossplay.

The Forza Horizon series is well-renowned for its signature open-world racing experience and fans will no doubt be excited to jump back into it on release.

Whether you’re looking to prove your mettle as a racer or simply kill some time in the new Horizon Arcade, there are plenty of online play options available to those who are looking for such an experience.

Since the game is going to be available on Xbox consoles & PC, there is still the lingering question of whether or not your friends will be able to join you in races across not only the different console editions but also the PC gap.

Does Forza Horizon 5 have crossplay?

The answer is yes, FH5 will support full cross-platform capabilities between the Xbox family of consoles and the PC version.

This means that every player who owns the game will be able to connect to their friends, provided they have reached the in-game requirements to do so. In Forza Horizon 4, this meant completing the one full seasonal rotation before being able to squad up.

While there’s no limit to who you can play with, Horizon 5 does have some limits on retaining your progress across platforms.

Will Forza Horizon 5 support cross-saving?

According to the Forza Motorsport FAQ page, it says it will allow players to keep their progress regardless of which platform they’re playing on, with the exception of Steam users.

While they’ll still be able to connect to anyone else in the game, there is no way to transfer a save from the Steam platform to any of the Xbox consoles.

How to turn Crossplay off on Xbox

If you’re concerned about the PC competition having one up on you, there is a way to prevent meeting them in matchmaking.

You’ll need to take a journey into your settings and switch some things off though:

Go to your Xbox settings Scroll to Account and head to Privacy and Online Safety Click on Xbox Live Privacy Click on View Details and Customize Click on Communications and Multiplayer Change “You can play with people outside Xbox Live” to block

This will keep you from matching up against them, but it may increase your queue times for events that require multiple players.

That’s all there is to know about crossplay on Forza Horizon 5. Get out there and enjoy crushing your friends in one of the hundreds of new cars in this edition of the game.