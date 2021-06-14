Forza Horizon 5 cars list confirmed, from Porsche to Ferrari - Dexerto

The gorgeous sequel to one of the best racing games of all time should feature its most diverse and expansive car pool yet. Here are all the cars we know so far coming in Forza Horizon 5!

Announced during E3 2021 at the Xbox + Bethesda game show, Forza Horizon 5 will be the long-awaited sequel to one of the best racing games of all time. We got a flurry of details around the new game during E3, including the map, which will be the largest ever in a Horizon title and will be set in Mexico.

But, what makes Forza games are the cars, and there looks to be the biggest cast of vehicles ever in a Forza title with Horizon 5.

Advertisement

We got a snippet of some of the cars players will be able to drive during the showcase, and we are excited to learn about more of them.

All cars in Forza Horizon 5

While we do not know all of the cars that are coming to the game as of now, during the E3 Xbox showcase, we got an extended walkthrough around the new setting of Mexico and the many biomes within the game.

With this said, they showcased plenty of cars that will be in the game, and they especially showed love to the new Ford Bronco, which should be a fan favorite. As one would expect, there are also all the supercars we have grown to love over the many years of playing Forza.

Advertisement

Here is a rundown of all the cars we know are in Forza Horizon 5!

Aluminum Craft Class 10 Apollo IE Ariel Nomad Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Ford Bronco Ford Bronco R Baja Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe Ford F-150 Raptor Ford Transit Supervan 3 Funco Motorsports F9 Hennessey Velociraptor 6X6 Jaguar XJR-15 Koenigsegg Jesko Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Land Rover Defender 110 Local Motors Rally Fighter McLaren 720S McLaren 720S Spider McLaren Senna Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Mercedes-AMG Project One Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10 GSR Pagan Huayra BC Penhall The Cholla Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS Porsche 911 Carrera S (992) Porsche Taycan Rimac C_Two

As of now, this list is still a major work in progress, as there are just a few of the cars that are going to be within the new Forza Horizon.

Related News

Keep in mind, Forza Horizon 4 had 450 cars within the game, so we can expect Horizon 5 to meet this threshold or surpass it!

So that’s everything we know so far about what cars we’re likely to see in Forza Horizon 5! If you’re looking to keep up to date with the latest news, make sure to check out our Forza main page!