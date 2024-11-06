IShowSpeed’s $500k Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini mocked by Paul Pogba

IShowSpeed’s Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini didn’t get the warmest of receptions from Paul Pogba as Ronaldo’s ex-teammate called it “too much”.

It doesn’t matter how big or successful you are, everyone has a hero and for IShowSpeed, it’s well-documented that he idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo.

The streaming star, who has taken Ronaldo’s iconic Sui celebration, regularly wears Portugal and Manchester United jerseys on stream and has traveled around the world to watch him play. Oh, and he’s even managed to meet him on occasion too.

On top of the jerseys, Speed owns a raft of Ronaldo memorabilia. He was left in tears after being gifted a rare pair of CR7 Nike Air Max, but his most special piece is his Lamborgini Huracan. The supercar is not only painted in the colors of the Portuguese flag, but it also has graphics of Ronaldo’s Sui celebration on it.

Speed has shown it off a few times, including giving Ronaldo’s former teammate Paul Pogba a look during his November 5 stream. Yet, the French midfielder wasn’t really buying it.

“It’s a Lambo. Bro, the color? It’s a bit too much,” Pogba said. “What do you mean?” an incredulous Speed replied. “It’s a little bit too much. A little bit, bro. Like, a Cristiano Ronaldo car?” Pogba added.

As Speed continued to tell the Frenchman that the car is, in fact, “amazing,” he relented a little bit.

“It’s nice,” Pogba added before the pair of them hopped in a completely different car anyway.

Speed’s car wasn’t the only unusual moment about their link up. Pogba barked in the streamer’s face after beating him in EA FC 25. Oh, and he even called out Neymar for a one-on-one skills challenge.