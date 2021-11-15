How to repair your car in Forza Horizon 5: Fix your vehicle fast

While roaming around Forza Horizon 5’s Mexico map, you may find yourself with a bit of damage on your car thanks to danger signs and nearly impossible to get XP boards. We are here to help you figure out how to quickly repair your vehicle while on the road.

Forza Horizon 5 officially launched on November 9 alongside a gigantic new Mexico-based map as well as dozens of new cars like the 2021 Toyota Supra and Ford Bronco. Following the footsteps of its predecessors, the game is full of huge jumps and speed challenges.

While racing and completing challenges around the map, it’s likely your car will receive a fairly significant amount of damage — sometimes even hindering the performance of the vehicle.

With this guide, we’ll quickly teach you how to repair your car without having to fast travel back to the auto show.

How to repair your car on Forza Horizon 5

Whether your choice of vehicle is the Bronco, Corvette, or Supra, once you begin roaming the streets of Mexico in your freshly bought car you will probably find yourself cringing at the amount of damage it will receive.

Luckily, Forza has included an easy and instant way to repair damage to your car:

Load up Forza Horizon 5. Open photo mode by pressing Up on your controllers D-Pad Once loaded into photo mode, press LB (Left bumper) to reset all damage done to your car

Since you’re in photo mode, you can go ahead and snap a picture of your ride! If you haven’t taken a picture yet, you may also get XP for doing it!

How to disable damage on Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 also provides the ability to disable all damage to your car, if you wish to go that route.

Press the Start Button to open the Menu

to open the Go to Campaign

Go to Settings

Go to Difficulty

Scroll down to Damage & Tire Wear and set it to None

Now that you know how to take care of damage to your vehicle, you can head back out to the track without any worries! If you’re looking to be the best driver Horizon Mexico has ever seen, be sure to check out our guides.

