Looking to unlock the Event Lab in Forza Horizon 5? Here’s a rundown of what it is & how to get it.

As part of Forza Horizon 5‘s high speed universe, players have to accumulate Accolade Points in order to start unlocking some of the game‘s best features.

From the mammoth Goliath racetrack, to the rotating Festival Playlist, these all-important Points are essential to progressing through the Horizon Mexico adventure, and will quickly become your most sought after items.

Score enough of them and you’ll also unlock the Forza Horizon 5 Event Lab, so here’s everything you need to know to let your creative juices run wild.

What is the Event Lab in Forza Horizon 5?

Forza Horizon 5’s Event Lab replaces the series’ ‘Blueprint’ mode, and allows players to design their own mini-games and races within the title.

Fans can let their creativity run wild: you can craft courses with obstacles (including bowling pins and beach balls), ramps and precariously sharp turns, or you can force everyone to use the same car – the power is in your hands.

You can’t, however, craft tracks in some of the title’s most iconic locations, such as the spectacular Gran Caldera Volcano, and you also can’t bulldoze the crowd by building your track in the middle of the stands.

How to unlock the Event Lab in Forza Horizon 5

In order to unlock the Event Lab in Forza Horizon 5, there are a few little quests you’ll have to complete first.

Right at the beginning of the game, the player will leave the campaign trail for the first time to visit their adorable little pink house, Casa Bella. This cottage marks the start of your Event Lab journey.

To take part in the shenanigans:

Drive to Casa Bella Listen to the cutscene where you are given the house From here, go to the main menu Scroll through the tabs to get to the “Creative Hub“ Click “Eventlab” Head to any race point Select a ‘Solo’ race You will be given two Eventlab options (see image below): play other people’s blueprints, or create your own event. Choose whichever takes your fancy!

So that’s it for unlocking Forza Horizon 5’s Event Lab! Looking to leave your competitors in the dust? Be sure to check out our Forza guides:

