Is Forza Horizon 5 coming to the Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything you need to know to play Microsoft’s latest open-world racer.

The Forza franchise has been offering gorgeous cars for players to drive for years, but the Horizon spinoffs have arguably begun to eclipse their motorsport-oriented peers – and Forza Horizon 5 could be the most gorgeous one yet.

For one, they offer huge open worlds to explore, along with a variety of unique event types. From Europe, to Australia, to the UK, the Forza Horizon series keeps getting better – and Forza Horizon 5 will take players to Mexico in the most beautiful installment yet.

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass member, there’s some good news, too.

Is Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Game Pass?

Despite retailing for $60 for non-subscribers, Forza Horizon 5 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on day one – November 9.

That’s not all, though, as it will come to console, PC, and even Microsoft’s cloud gaming platform.

For everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in November, be sure to check out our guide.

Where to buy Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass can be purchased via Xbox’s official website for both PC and Xbox consoles. Sadly, PlayStation players cannot take advantage of the deal.

The pass comes in two tiers:

Standard : Includes access to hundreds of games, as well as Xbox exclusive games on release. PC players can also get their first month for $1 (£1.)

: Includes access to hundreds of games, as well as Xbox exclusive games on release. Ultimate: Everything that comes with the standard edition, but also includes Xbox Live Gold, the ability to play games via the Cloud, and free in-game content.

So that’s everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Game Pass. Looking to keep up with all of the latest news ahead of launch? Check out our dedicated page.