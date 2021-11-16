Best retro sports cars in Forza Horizon 5, from Jaguar to Porsche

Knowing the best retro sports cars in Forza Horizon 5 could be the difference between losing a race or coming in first. So, make sure you spend your credits on a vehicle that can give you the best chance.

Forza Horizon 5 is the first game of the series on Xbox Series X|S’s next-gen graphics, and there’s a ton of new vehicles to drive this year.

As one of the most popular titles of 2021, Horizon features the biggest list of manufacturers and models in the series’ history. So, players will want to set their sights on the best cars from the outset.

If you’re saving your Forza Horizon 5 tokens for some retro sports car options, these five should definitely be on your radar.

Forza Horizon 5 best retro sports cars list

Here’s the list of the best retro sports cars to use in Forza Horizon 5:

1993 Jaguar XJ220 (A)

Speed: 7.7

Handling: 6.4

Acceleration: 5.2

2005 TVR Sagaris (A)

Speed: 6.7

Handling: 6.2

Acceleration: 5.3

2005 Honda NSX R (B)

Speed: 6.4

Handling: 5.8

Acceleration: 5.0

1999 Lotus Elise Series 1 Sport 190 (A)

Speed: 5.3

Handling: 6.0

Acceleration: 5.8

1993 Porsche 968 Turbo S (A)

Speed: 6.2

Handling: 5.2

Acceleration: 5.3

What’s the best drag car in Forza Horizon 5?

Based on starting performance stats, the 1993 Jaguar XJ220, definitely appears to be the best-performing retro sports car in Forza Horizon 5.

This is purely based on in-game stats, though, not on potential customization. For example, you could very easily be able to upgrade your Honda NSX or Sagaris to perform at the highest level as well.

If you’re looking for a different kind of ride, be sure to check out one of our other Forza Horizon 5 guides down below:

