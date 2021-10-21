Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds explained: Everything you need to know

Barn Finds are a staple of the Horizon games and that trend will continue in Forza Horizon 5. Here are all the early details and everything you need to know before the game’s launch.

The open-world of Forza Horizon 5 is guaranteed to bring some secrets along with it, but perhaps none are more important than the Barn Finds that hide a wealth of vintage cars out in the wildest parts of the map.

Though these locations are often an incredible headache to reach on your own, they carry a huge reward, as you’ll be able to claim whatever car you find as your own and add it to your collection, though it’ll need quite the restoration process before being road-ready.

Advertisement

While there are still a lot of unknowns around how these will work this time around, we do know a few things ahead of the game’s November 5 release.

What are Barn Finds?

Just like in real life, a Barn Find means stumbling onto a classic where you least expect it. In Forza Horizon 5 these events allow you to find retro vehicles that have been stuffed away in storage for an undetermined amount of time.

Traveling to these places allows you to add the car you find to your inventory, serving as a collectible reward for your exploration of the map. You won’t be able to use the vehicle you find right away though, as the restoration process will take some time to complete.

Advertisement

How to find Barn Finds?

Finding Barn Find locations can be tricky, but here’s the general process you should follow:

Load up Forza Horizon. Locate a Barn Find icon on the map. Enter a vehicle and drive to the location. Once you have arrived, a circle will appear. Search around the circle. Use your minimap to search around the circle. Drive up to the barn, get nearby, and it will open up to reveal your reward.

The map only gives a general indication of where the barns are located, so players will still need to do some exploring in order to find their exact location.

Does Forza Horizon have Barn Finds?

Barn Finds will certainly be in the game, yes, and they will be located right across the new Mexico map.

Forza Horizon 5 Barn Find locations

As in previous games, barns will be placed in the most inaccessible and treacherous areas of the map once again. However, there is no information available on Forza Horizon 5 Bar Find locations just yet.

We’ll keep this page updated as the various locations are confirmed.