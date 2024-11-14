Best Model L loadout in Warzone: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Model L has been a force to be reckoned with in Black Ops 6, and now it’s set to take over Warzone too. But you’ll need to make sure you’re running the best loadout to get the maximum performance from it.

Warzone Season 1 is here, which means all of the BO6 weapons have finally made their way over to Battle Royale. This has completely changed the meta, which might leave you wondering which of the new guns are best-suited for Urzikstan and Area 99.

Article continues after ad

The Model L is a top-tier Assault Rifle that has a slight edge over the popular XM4, so here’s the best loadout complete with attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Best Warzone Model L loadout

Optic: Jason Armory 2X

Jason Armory 2X Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Precision Foregrip

Precision Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Dexerto / Activision

The Model L is already tailor-made for mid-range fights, but with the help of these attachments, the AR can also beam enemies at long distances. The Reinforced Barrel buffs its bullet velocity and range, ensuring that your shots are hitting the target even from many meters away.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Next, we’re looking to keep the gun’s recoil under control with the combination of the Ported Compensator, Recoil Springs, and Precision Foregrip. These both make the AR extremely accurate and easy to handle, helping it compete with the game’s best LMGs.

This accuracy comes at the cost of mobility though, but we can combat with the Quickdraw Grip and Balanced Springs to improve your movement and ADS speeds. We also recommend using Extended Mag II to increase your ammo capacity, giving you 50 bullets to deal with multiple enemies in a single clip.

Article continues after ad

Finally, we’ve gone for the Jason Armory 2X Optic for its precise crosshairs and additional zoom, but you can easily swap this for your preferred optic.

With this setup, the Model L is an incredibly accurate rifle that shreds through players at virtually any range.

Best Perks & Equipment for Model L

Perk 1 : Dexterity

: Dexterity Perk 2 : Quick Fix

: Quick Fix Perk 3 : Ghost

: Ghost Wildcard : Gunfighter

: Gunfighter Lethal : Frag

: Frag Tactical: Smoke

The best Model L loadout in Warzone is nothing without the right attachments and Dexterity is the ideal place to start. This lets you take full use of the new omnimovement system by reducing weapon motion while sliding and diving.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Then, Quick Fix gives you a health boost every time you get a kill, which can literally save your life in closely fought battles. Ghost is also a must-use, as it keeps you hidden from enemy UAVs.

When it comes to the Wildcard, Gunfighter is the way to go. This powerful perk gives you eight attachments to play with, which lets you put together the meta build we’ve listed above.

You’ll want to run Frag Grenades as your lethal since they can be cooked to easily score quick kills. Meanwhile, Smoke Grenades provide some much-needed cover if you need to make an escape.

Article continues after ad

Model L pros and cons

Pros Cons Very accurate at range Slow rate of fire Improved damage with right attachments Average damage profile Better bullet velocity than XM4 Average mobility and handling

Although it’s still early doors, the Model L has already emerged as one of the best guns in Warzone since the BO6 integration. Assault Rifles are popular picks thanks to their versatility, and the Model ticks all the boxes in terms of range and accuracy.

Article continues after ad

While there are LMGs that might hit harder at long range and SMGs that kill faster at close range, this is the perfect primary to cover yourself in all situations. Plus, it’s extremely forgiving to use, so it’s ideal if you’re new to Warzone and want to learn the ropes.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto / Activision

How to unlock Model L in Warzone

You can get the Model L by reaching Level 38 by playing either Warzone or Black Ops 6. It’s one of the later unlocks, but it shouldn’t take you too long if you play regularly.

If you take a shine to the AR, be sure to use one of your permanent unlock tokens so that you don’t need to unlock it again after Prestiging.

Best Model L alternatives

If the Model L isn’t quite working for you, we recommend switching to the XMG if you want a bit more range. LMGs often struggle in multiplayer, but in Warzone the lack of mobility is less of an issue and you can absolutely melt enemies from a distance.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The AK-74 is also a solid option, boasting more damage than the Model if you can keep its tricky recoil under control.

Now that you’re armed with the best Model L loadout in Warzone, make sure you’re running the best PC settings and controller setup to make every game as smooth as possible.