Best Stinger Centipede Spiritborn builds in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

Here’s how to assemble the Stinger Centipede Spiritborn build in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred, one of the best new builds to be crafted so far for the class.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred finally unleashed Spiritborn class, a shamanistic warrior Diablo 4’s take on the Witch Doctor class. As the Spiritborn is a brand new class in Season 6 they don’t have as many builds as the other classes on our tier list, however, there are some that are doing well, such as the Stinger Centipede build.

Article continues after ad

This build focuses on the Centipede Spirit’s skills and status aliments like poison to do its damage. Below, we’ll cover how to assemble it when leveling, for endgame, and for PvP against other players.

Best Stinger Centipede leveling build

Here’s how to assemble the Stinger Centipede build when leveling a new Spiritborn character. Be aware, that this is what your final stats should look like once you reach level 60 – and have unlocked all available Renown points.

Article continues after ad

Don’t panic if the leveling path forces you to deviate from this as you climb to level 60, but try to stick to it as best you can. Your own experiences may require you to switch out some skills or take a different path, but once you get to level 60, this is what you should look like.

Article continues after ad

However, be aware that some of these skills will change again if you keep this build for endgame:

Level Skill 1 Rock Splitter 2 Enhanced Rock Splitter 3 Stinger 4 Stinger 5 Enhanced Stinger 6 Advantageous Stinger 7 Stinger 8 Stinger 9 Stinger 10 Ravager 11 Rushing Claw 12 Vigorous 13 Vigorous 14 Vigorous 15 Velocity 16 Velocity 17 Velocity 18 Mirage 19 Swift 20 Focal Point 21 Enhanced Ravager 22 Measured Ravager 23 Apex 24 Apex 25 Apex 26 Ravenous 27 Ravenous 28 Ravenous 29 Armored Hide 30 Armored Hide 31 Advanced Armored Hide 32 Reinforced Armored Hide 33 Poised Rushing Claw 34 Invasive Rushing Claw 35 Supremacy 36 Unrestrained Power 37 Unrestrained Power 38 Unrestrained Power 39 Diminishment 40 Diminishment 41 Diminishment 42 Endurance 43 Perseverance 44 Perseverance 45 Perseverance 46 Fueled 47 Patient Guard 48 Antivenom 49 Nourishment 50 Nourishment 51 Nourishment 52 Resilient 53 Resilient 54 Resiliant 55 Potent 56 Potent 57 Potent 58 Supremacy 59 Resolution Renown 1 The Hunter Renown 2 The Hunter Renown 3 The Hunter Renown 4 The Hunter Renown 5 The Hunter Renown 6 Harmonious Hunter Renown 7 Exalted Hunter Renown 8 Noxious Resonance Renown 9 Spiritual Attunement Renown 10 Resolution Renown 11 Resolution Renown 12 Supremacy

Blizzard Entertainment The Centipede path is only used in endgame for this build.

Spirit Hall

While this build is called the Stinger Centipede build, for now, we will use the Eagle spirit followed by the Gorilla and change them later when we reach endgame. This is mostly because having Eagle and Gorilla at this stage will make life easier while you progress through the campaign and push to level 60.

So, at level 15, select Eagle as your Primary Spirit animal and ‍Gorilla as your secondary.

Article continues after ad

Best leveling rotation

Use your skills in the following order when you approach mobs and elites:

Article continues after ad

Armored Hide

Ravager

The Hunter (Ultimate)

(Ultimate) Rushing Claw

Stinger

This is quite a simple skill rotation and involves casting Armored Hide and Ravaher for the buffs, then launching into battle with the Ultimate skill The Hunter. From here, cast Rushing Claw at the mob or Elite before attacking survivors with Stinger.

From here, poison will spread and you can hit them with Rushing Claw again when it cools down. You can even use The Hunter to jump across the screen or attack a different mob once the one you’re attacking is decimated.

Article continues after ad

Alternating between Stinger and Rushing Claw keeps the poison flowing while dealing maximum damage.

Best leveling Mercenary

The top recommended primary mercenary for leveling a Spiritborn in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion is Raheir. He’ll help keep you safe while you level up and also take down some enemies himself. He’s also a useful distraction when you perform your skill rotation.

Consider using Varyana as your reinforcement merc purely for her Earth Breaker skill which is excellent for crowd control.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best Stinger Centipede Spiritborn endgame build

Once you reach endgame you’ll need to make some changes to keep this build viable. For the most part, the endgame version of Stinger Centipede is the same as its leveling version, but there are some key differences when it comes to skills.

So once you’re ready to switch to the endgame version of the build, respec your skill points to the following:

Active skills

Active Skill Upgrades Points allocated Rock Splitter Enhanced 1 Stinger Enhanced, Advantageous 5 Vortex Enhanced, Measured 1 Ravager Enhanced, Measured 1 Armored Hide Enhanced, Reinforced 2 Scourge Enhanced, Adaptable 1 The Hunter Harmonious, Exalted 5

Passive skills

Passive Skill Points Vigorous 1 Balanced Exertion 3 Mirage 1 Unrestrained Power 3 Focal Point 1 Apex 3 Endurance 1 Perseverance 3 Patient Guard 1 Auspicious 3 Antivenom 1 Nourishment 1 Potent 3 Resili ent 3 Ravenous 3 Spiritual Attunement 1 Oppres sive 1 Resolution 3 Supremacy 3 Noxi ous Resonance Key Passive

Blizzard Entertainment Poison is the main draw of the Centipede.

Spirit Hall

Now we’re going to keep Gorilla as our primary Spirit but select Centipede as our Secondary.

Article continues after ad

The Gorilla Spirit will allow us to keep our protective barriers while taking advantage of the higher damage, while Centipede will keep our healing boosted. All in all, this is a great mix for the build.

Best engame Mercenary

Keep Raheir as your Primary Mercenary and Varyana as your reinforcement.

Best endgame rotation

When approaching enemies, use the following skill rotation:

Armored Hide

Ravager

Vortex

The Hunter

Scourge

Stinger

The main difference this time is we’ve added Vortex to gather enemies into one place before pouncing on them with The Hunter. We’ve also dropped Rushing Claw as Stinger is all we need to do damage once we’ve cast Scourge to poison the mob or Elite.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Paragon board

When you get access to the paragon board, add the following Glyphs to these boards:

Board Glyph Start Fitness Convergence Bane Viscous Shield Spirt Sapping Consumption Revealing Fester

Select this rotation to Level 15 and again to Level 46. From there, use what you feel is most beneficial to you.

Best Aspects

Here are the best Aspects you should hunt down for this Spiritborn build:

Pestilence – Found in the Hallowed Stones in Nahantu

– Found in the Hallowed Stones in Nahantu Infestation

Interdiction

Unyielding Hits

Redirected Force

You should then track down the following Uniques:

Heir of Perdition

Jacinth Shell – Defeat Lord Zir

– Defeat Lord Zir Rakanoth’s Wake – Unlock in Infernal Hordes

– Unlock in Infernal Hordes Ring of Starless Skies

Best endgame items and equipment

Here’s the best gear you should hunt down for the Stinger Centipede build, including the best Runewords to use:

Article continues after ad

Item Socket Item type Power Heir of Perdition XolQue Helm Earns Mother’s favor and boosts damage Jacinth Shell Two emeralds to get extra dexterity Chest Armor Active cooldowns boost health Runic Gloves of Infestation – Gloves Centipede skills can spawn a pestilent swarm Runic Leggings of Interdiction Two emeralds to get extra dexterity Pants Boosts block chance Rakanoth’s Wake – Shoes Adds explosive damage to cooldowns Smashing Quarterstaff of Pestilence XolKry Weapon Your Core Skill damage – – Offhand – Ocelot’s Eye of Redirected Force Skull to get extra armor Amulet Gain increased Critical Strike Damage equal to 105% of your Block Chance. Blocking doubles this bonus for 10 seconds. Ring of Starless Skies Skull to get extra armor Ring Reduces resource cost and boosts damage Soulwatch Hoop of Unyeilding hits Skull to get extra armor Ring Gorilla skills boost weapon damage

Best Centipede Stinger Spiritborn PvP build

For PvP, use the Centipede Stinger endgame build. This is just as effective at destroying other players as it is at slaying monsters. It’s powerful against mobs and single elite targets – which is bad news for PvP opponents in Season 6.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Spiritborn build this season. If you want to know about the other classes, check out our guides for the Druid, Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Necromancer.

Article continues after ad