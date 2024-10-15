GamingDiablo

Best Stinger Centipede Spiritborn builds in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

Sam Smith
centipede skill diablo 4Blizzard Entertainments

Here’s how to assemble the Stinger Centipede Spiritborn build in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred, one of the best new builds to be crafted so far for the class.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred finally unleashed Spiritborn class, a shamanistic warrior Diablo 4’s take on the Witch Doctor class. As the Spiritborn is a brand new class in Season 6 they don’t have as many builds as the other classes on our tier list, however, there are some that are doing well, such as the Stinger Centipede build.

This build focuses on the Centipede Spirit’s skills and status aliments like poison to do its damage. Below, we’ll cover how to assemble it when leveling, for endgame, and for PvP against other players.

Best Stinger Centipede leveling build

Here’s how to assemble the Stinger Centipede build when leveling a new Spiritborn character. Be aware, that this is what your final stats should look like once you reach level 60 – and have unlocked all available Renown points.

Don’t panic if the leveling path forces you to deviate from this as you climb to level 60, but try to stick to it as best you can. Your own experiences may require you to switch out some skills or take a different path, but once you get to level 60, this is what you should look like.

However, be aware that some of these skills will change again if you keep this build for endgame:

LevelSkill
1Rock Splitter
2Enhanced Rock Splitter
3Stinger
4Stinger
5Enhanced Stinger
6Advantageous Stinger
7Stinger
8Stinger
9Stinger
10Ravager
11Rushing Claw
12Vigorous
13Vigorous
14Vigorous
15Velocity
16Velocity
17Velocity
18Mirage
19Swift
20Focal Point
21Enhanced Ravager
22Measured Ravager
23Apex
24Apex
25Apex
26Ravenous
27Ravenous
28Ravenous
29Armored Hide
30Armored Hide
31Advanced Armored Hide
32Reinforced Armored Hide
33Poised Rushing Claw
34Invasive Rushing Claw
35Supremacy
36Unrestrained Power
37Unrestrained Power
38Unrestrained Power
39Diminishment
40Diminishment
41Diminishment
42Endurance
43Perseverance
44Perseverance
45Perseverance
46Fueled
47Patient Guard
48Antivenom
49Nourishment
50Nourishment
51Nourishment
52Resilient
53Resilient
54Resiliant
55Potent
56Potent
57Potent
58Supremacy
59Resolution
Renown 1The Hunter
Renown 2The Hunter
Renown 3The Hunter
Renown 4The Hunter
Renown 5The Hunter
Renown 6Harmonious Hunter
Renown 7Exalted Hunter
Renown 8Noxious Resonance
Renown 9Spiritual Attunement
Renown 10Resolution
Renown 11Resolution
Renown 12Supremacy
centipede diablo 4Blizzard Entertainment
The Centipede path is only used in endgame for this build.

Spirit Hall

While this build is called the Stinger Centipede build, for now, we will use the Eagle spirit followed by the Gorilla and change them later when we reach endgame. This is mostly because having Eagle and Gorilla at this stage will make life easier while you progress through the campaign and push to level 60.

So, at level 15, select Eagle as your Primary Spirit animal and ‍Gorilla as your secondary.

Best leveling rotation

Use your skills in the following order when you approach mobs and elites:

  • Armored Hide
  • Ravager
  • The Hunter (Ultimate)
  • Rushing Claw
  • Stinger

This is quite a simple skill rotation and involves casting Armored Hide and Ravaher for the buffs, then launching into battle with the Ultimate skill The Hunter. From here, cast Rushing Claw at the mob or Elite before attacking survivors with Stinger.

From here, poison will spread and you can hit them with Rushing Claw again when it cools down. You can even use The Hunter to jump across the screen or attack a different mob once the one you’re attacking is decimated.

Alternating between Stinger and Rushing Claw keeps the poison flowing while dealing maximum damage.

Best leveling Mercenary

The top recommended primary mercenary for leveling a Spiritborn in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion is Raheir. He’ll help keep you safe while you level up and also take down some enemies himself. He’s also a useful distraction when you perform your skill rotation.

Consider using Varyana as your reinforcement merc purely for her Earth Breaker skill which is excellent for crowd control.

Best Stinger Centipede Spiritborn endgame build

Once you reach endgame you’ll need to make some changes to keep this build viable. For the most part, the endgame version of Stinger Centipede is the same as its leveling version, but there are some key differences when it comes to skills.

So once you’re ready to switch to the endgame version of the build, respec your skill points to the following:

Active skills

Active SkillUpgradesPoints allocated
Rock SplitterEnhanced1
StingerEnhanced, Advantageous5
VortexEnhanced, Measured1
RavagerEnhanced, Measured1
Armored HideEnhanced, Reinforced2
ScourgeEnhanced, Adaptable1
The HunterHarmonious, Exalted5

Passive skills

Passive SkillPoints
Vigorous1
Balanced Exertion3
Mirage1
Unrestrained Power3
Focal Point1
Apex3
Endurance1
Perseverance3
Patient Guard1
Auspicious3
Antivenom1
Nourishment1
Potent3
Resilient 3
Ravenous3
Spiritual Attunement1
Oppressive 1
Resolution3
Supremacy3
Noxious ResonanceKey Passive
Centipede skillsBlizzard Entertainment
Poison is the main draw of the Centipede.

Spirit Hall

Now we’re going to keep Gorilla as our primary Spirit but select Centipede as our Secondary.

The Gorilla Spirit will allow us to keep our protective barriers while taking advantage of the higher damage, while Centipede will keep our healing boosted. All in all, this is a great mix for the build.

Best engame Mercenary

Keep Raheir as your Primary Mercenary and Varyana as your reinforcement.

Best endgame rotation

When approaching enemies, use the following skill rotation:

  • Armored Hide
  • Ravager
  • Vortex
  • The Hunter
  • Scourge
  • Stinger

The main difference this time is we’ve added Vortex to gather enemies into one place before pouncing on them with The Hunter. We’ve also dropped Rushing Claw as Stinger is all we need to do damage once we’ve cast Scourge to poison the mob or Elite.

Paragon board

When you get access to the paragon board, add the following Glyphs to these boards:

BoardGlyph
StartFitness
ConvergenceBane
Viscous ShieldSpirt
SappingConsumption
RevealingFester

Select this rotation to Level 15 and again to Level 46. From there, use what you feel is most beneficial to you.

Best Aspects

Here are the best Aspects you should hunt down for this Spiritborn build:

  • Pestilence – Found in the Hallowed Stones in Nahantu
  • Infestation
  • Interdiction
  • Unyielding Hits
  • Redirected Force

You should then track down the following Uniques:

  • Heir of Perdition
  • Jacinth Shell – Defeat Lord Zir
  • Rakanoth’s Wake – Unlock in Infernal Hordes
  • Ring of Starless Skies

Best endgame items and equipment

Here’s the best gear you should hunt down for the Stinger Centipede build, including the best Runewords to use:

ItemSocketItem typePower
Heir of PerditionXolQueHelmEarns Mother’s favor and boosts damage
Jacinth ShellTwo emeralds to get extra dexterityChest ArmorActive cooldowns boost health
Runic Gloves of InfestationGlovesCentipede skills can spawn a pestilent swarm
Runic Leggings of InterdictionTwo emeralds to get extra dexterityPantsBoosts block chance
Rakanoth’s WakeShoesAdds explosive damage to cooldowns
Smashing Quarterstaff of PestilenceXolKryWeaponYour Core Skill damage
Offhand
Ocelot’s Eye of Redirected ForceSkull to get extra armorAmuletGain increased Critical Strike Damage equal to 105% of your Block Chance. Blocking doubles this bonus for 10 seconds.
Ring of Starless SkiesSkull to get extra armorRingReduces resource cost and boosts damage
Soulwatch Hoop of Unyeilding hitsSkull to get extra armorRingGorilla skills boost weapon damage

Best Centipede Stinger Spiritborn PvP build

For PvP, use the Centipede Stinger endgame build. This is just as effective at destroying other players as it is at slaying monsters. It’s powerful against mobs and single elite targets – which is bad news for PvP opponents in Season 6.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Spiritborn build this season. If you want to know about the other classes, check out our guides for the Druid, Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Necromancer.

