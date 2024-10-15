Best Stinger Centipede Spiritborn builds in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

Best Stinger Centipede Spiritborn builds in Diablo 4 Vessel of HatredBlizzard Entertainments
Here’s how to assemble the Stinger Centipede Spiritborn build in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred, one of the best new builds to be crafted so far for the class.
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred finally unleashed Spiritborn class, a shamanistic warrior Diablo 4’s take on the Witch Doctor class. As the Spiritborn is a brand new class in Season 6 they don’t have as many builds as the other classes on our tier list, however, there are some that are doing well, such as the Stinger Centipede build.
This build focuses on the Centipede Spirit’s skills and status aliments like poison to do its damage. Below, we’ll cover how to assemble it when leveling, for endgame, and for PvP against other players.
Best Stinger Centipede leveling build
Here’s how to assemble the Stinger Centipede build when leveling a new Spiritborn character. Be aware, that this is what your final stats should look like once you reach level 60 – and have unlocked all available Renown points.
Don’t panic if the leveling path forces you to deviate from this as you climb to level 60, but try to stick to it as best you can. Your own experiences may require you to switch out some skills or take a different path, but once you get to level 60, this is what you should look like.
However, be aware that some of these skills will change again if you keep this build for endgame:
|Level
|Skill
|1
|Rock Splitter
|2
|Enhanced Rock Splitter
|3
|Stinger
|4
|Stinger
|5
|Enhanced Stinger
|6
|Advantageous Stinger
|7
|Stinger
|8
|Stinger
|9
|Stinger
|10
|Ravager
|11
|Rushing Claw
|12
|Vigorous
|13
|Vigorous
|14
|Vigorous
|15
|Velocity
|16
|Velocity
|17
|Velocity
|18
|Mirage
|19
|Swift
|20
|Focal Point
|21
|Enhanced Ravager
|22
|Measured Ravager
|23
|Apex
|24
|Apex
|25
|Apex
|26
|Ravenous
|27
|Ravenous
|28
|Ravenous
|29
|Armored Hide
|30
|Armored Hide
|31
|Advanced Armored Hide
|32
|Reinforced Armored Hide
|33
|Poised Rushing Claw
|34
|Invasive Rushing Claw
|35
|Supremacy
|36
|Unrestrained Power
|37
|Unrestrained Power
|38
|Unrestrained Power
|39
|Diminishment
|40
|Diminishment
|41
|Diminishment
|42
|Endurance
|43
|Perseverance
|44
|Perseverance
|45
|Perseverance
|46
|Fueled
|47
|Patient Guard
|48
|Antivenom
|49
|Nourishment
|50
|Nourishment
|51
|Nourishment
|52
|Resilient
|53
|Resilient
|54
|Resiliant
|55
|Potent
|56
|Potent
|57
|Potent
|58
|Supremacy
|59
|Resolution
|Renown 1
|The Hunter
|Renown 2
|The Hunter
|Renown 3
|The Hunter
|Renown 4
|The Hunter
|Renown 5
|The Hunter
|Renown 6
|Harmonious Hunter
|Renown 7
|Exalted Hunter
|Renown 8
|Noxious Resonance
|Renown 9
|Spiritual Attunement
|Renown 10
|Resolution
|Renown 11
|Resolution
|Renown 12
|Supremacy
Spirit Hall
While this build is called the Stinger Centipede build, for now, we will use the Eagle spirit followed by the Gorilla and change them later when we reach endgame. This is mostly because having Eagle and Gorilla at this stage will make life easier while you progress through the campaign and push to level 60.
So, at level 15, select Eagle as your Primary Spirit animal and Gorilla as your secondary.
Best leveling rotation
Use your skills in the following order when you approach mobs and elites:
- Armored Hide
- Ravager
- The Hunter (Ultimate)
- Rushing Claw
- Stinger
This is quite a simple skill rotation and involves casting Armored Hide and Ravaher for the buffs, then launching into battle with the Ultimate skill The Hunter. From here, cast Rushing Claw at the mob or Elite before attacking survivors with Stinger.
From here, poison will spread and you can hit them with Rushing Claw again when it cools down. You can even use The Hunter to jump across the screen or attack a different mob once the one you’re attacking is decimated.
Alternating between Stinger and Rushing Claw keeps the poison flowing while dealing maximum damage.
Best leveling Mercenary
The top recommended primary mercenary for leveling a Spiritborn in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion is Raheir. He’ll help keep you safe while you level up and also take down some enemies himself. He’s also a useful distraction when you perform your skill rotation.
Consider using Varyana as your reinforcement merc purely for her Earth Breaker skill which is excellent for crowd control.
Best Stinger Centipede Spiritborn endgame build
Once you reach endgame you’ll need to make some changes to keep this build viable. For the most part, the endgame version of Stinger Centipede is the same as its leveling version, but there are some key differences when it comes to skills.
So once you’re ready to switch to the endgame version of the build, respec your skill points to the following:
Active skills
|Active Skill
|Upgrades
|Points allocated
|Rock Splitter
|Enhanced
|1
|Stinger
|Enhanced, Advantageous
|5
|Vortex
|Enhanced, Measured
|1
|Ravager
|Enhanced, Measured
|1
|Armored Hide
|Enhanced, Reinforced
|2
|Scourge
|Enhanced, Adaptable
|1
|The Hunter
|Harmonious, Exalted
|5
Passive skills
|Passive Skill
|Points
|Vigorous
|1
|Balanced Exertion
|3
|Mirage
|1
|Unrestrained Power
|3
|Focal Point
|1
|Apex
|3
|Endurance
|1
|Perseverance
|3
|Patient Guard
|1
|Auspicious
|3
|Antivenom
|1
|Nourishment
|1
|Potent
|3
|Resilient
|3
|Ravenous
|3
|Spiritual Attunement
|1
|Oppressive
|1
|Resolution
|3
|Supremacy
|3
|Noxious Resonance
|Key Passive
Spirit Hall
Now we’re going to keep Gorilla as our primary Spirit but select Centipede as our Secondary.
The Gorilla Spirit will allow us to keep our protective barriers while taking advantage of the higher damage, while Centipede will keep our healing boosted. All in all, this is a great mix for the build.
Best engame Mercenary
Keep Raheir as your Primary Mercenary and Varyana as your reinforcement.
Best endgame rotation
When approaching enemies, use the following skill rotation:
- Armored Hide
- Ravager
- Vortex
- The Hunter
- Scourge
- Stinger
The main difference this time is we’ve added Vortex to gather enemies into one place before pouncing on them with The Hunter. We’ve also dropped Rushing Claw as Stinger is all we need to do damage once we’ve cast Scourge to poison the mob or Elite.
Paragon board
When you get access to the paragon board, add the following Glyphs to these boards:
|Board
|Glyph
|Start
|Fitness
|Convergence
|Bane
|Viscous Shield
|Spirt
|Sapping
|Consumption
|Revealing
|Fester
Select this rotation to Level 15 and again to Level 46. From there, use what you feel is most beneficial to you.
Best Aspects
Here are the best Aspects you should hunt down for this Spiritborn build:
- Pestilence – Found in the Hallowed Stones in Nahantu
- Infestation
- Interdiction
- Unyielding Hits
- Redirected Force
You should then track down the following Uniques:
- Heir of Perdition
- Jacinth Shell – Defeat Lord Zir
- Rakanoth’s Wake – Unlock in Infernal Hordes
- Ring of Starless Skies
Best endgame items and equipment
Here’s the best gear you should hunt down for the Stinger Centipede build, including the best Runewords to use:
|Item
|Socket
|Item type
|Power
|Heir of Perdition
|XolQue
|Helm
|Earns Mother’s favor and boosts damage
|Jacinth Shell
|Two emeralds to get extra dexterity
|Chest Armor
|Active cooldowns boost health
|Runic Gloves of Infestation
|–
|Gloves
|Centipede skills can spawn a pestilent swarm
|Runic Leggings of Interdiction
|Two emeralds to get extra dexterity
|Pants
|Boosts block chance
|Rakanoth’s Wake
|–
|Shoes
|Adds explosive damage to cooldowns
|Smashing Quarterstaff of Pestilence
|XolKry
|Weapon
|Your Core Skill damage
|–
|–
|Offhand
|–
|Ocelot’s Eye of Redirected Force
|Skull to get extra armor
|Amulet
|Gain increased Critical Strike Damage equal to 105% of your Block Chance. Blocking doubles this bonus for 10 seconds.
|Ring of Starless Skies
|Skull to get extra armor
|Ring
|Reduces resource cost and boosts damage
|Soulwatch Hoop of Unyeilding hits
|Skull to get extra armor
|Ring
|Gorilla skills boost weapon damage
Best Centipede Stinger Spiritborn PvP build
For PvP, use the Centipede Stinger endgame build. This is just as effective at destroying other players as it is at slaying monsters. It’s powerful against mobs and single elite targets – which is bad news for PvP opponents in Season 6.
That’s everything you need to know about the best Spiritborn build this season. If you want to know about the other classes, check out our guides for the Druid, Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Necromancer.