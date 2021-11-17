How to complete the Wash for 20 Seconds Forza Horizon 5 challenge

Forza Horizon 5’s ‘Wash for 20 Seconds’ daily challenge is bugged, so here’s how you can still complete it despite the ongoing issues.

One of the quickest ways to surge to the top in Forza Horizon 5 is by completing the game’s daily and weekly challenges.

“Wash for 20 Seconds” is one of these challenges, and it tasks the player to “post a clean lap on any Rivals Event.” Several players have noticed, though, that even when they’re doing this the challenge isn’t being marked as complete.

So, here’s how to complete the Wash for 20 Seconds challenge despite the ongoing bug and, in turn, check this quest off of your to-do list.

Advertisement

How to complete Wash for 20 Seconds in Forza Horizon 5

Thankfully, the official Forza Horizon subreddit has come to our rescue with a workaround for this particularly irritating glitch. Reddit user Spellsey has devised with a working fix that’ll get you back out on the racetrack in no time.

Read More: Forza Horizon 5 not making the Game of the Year list is a bloody disgrace

In order to complete Wash for 20 Seconds in Forza Horizon 5 (even if it’s bugged):

Ensure that you have unlocked the Dirt Race Festival stage Play the Dirt Race event entitled “Bajío Trail“ Choose the A800 2016 Ariel Nomad as your vehicle of choice. When racing, hit a wall and flag the lap, but make sure you beat your opponent. Post the flagged lap, and the achievement should unlock.

The original post noted that following this exact setup earned them the challenge, so it appears that Spellsey is onto something!

So that’s how to work around the bug with Forza Horizon 5’s Wash for 20 Seconds daily mission. Hopefully the devs will implement a fix for this soon, however until then be sure to use this method.

Advertisement

Looking to conquer the Horizon Mexico event? Be sure to check out our list of Forza guides:

Best offroad cars | Best rally cars | Best drift cars | Best drag cars | Fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5 | How to change Forza Horizon 5 seasons | Where to find Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds| How to buy & sell cars in Forza Horizon 5 | How to make money fast in Forza Horizon 5 | How to change the radio | How to repair your car | How to unlock The Goliath | How to unlock the Event Lab