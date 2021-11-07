Fastest drift cars in Forza Horizon 5, from Hoonicorn to Supra

Knowing what the fastest drift cars are in Forza Horizon 5 could be the difference between first place and last. So, make sure you spend your credits on a vehicle that sneaks around corners with the best of them.

Xbox Game Studios have launched their first Forza Horizon game on Xbox Series X|S with next-gen graphics, and there’s a ton of new vehicles to buy this year.

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year, with the biggest list of models and manufacturers in the series yet. No matter which races you want to hop into first, you’ll want to get the fastest car you can.

If you’re saving your Forza Horizon 5 tokens for a fast car that can also handle itself drifting, these five should definitely be hot on your radar. Keep in mind, most of these cars will require the Formula Drift Pack DLC to unlock and use. If enjoy drifting and drift races, this DLC is definitely worth picking up.

Forza Horizon 5 fastest drift cars list

Here’s the list of the fastest drift cars in Forza Horizon 5:

1965 Hoonigan Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang (S2)

Speed: 9.2

Handling: 6.7

Acceleration: 10

2017 Formula Drift #357 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (S1)

Speed: 8.9

Handling: 5.5

Acceleration: 5.1

2016 Formula Drift #530 HSV Maloo Gen-F (S1)

Speed: 7.6

Handling: 5.3

Acceleration: 4.6

1995 Formula Drift #34 Toyota Supra MKIV (S1)

Speed: 7.7

Handling: 5.6

Acceleration: 5.2

2006 Formula Drift #43 Dodge Viper SRT10 (S1)

Speed: 7.3

Handling: 5.4

Acceleration: 5.3

What’s the fastest drift car in Forza Horizon 5?

Based on accumulative performance stats, the Hoonigan Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang, which is also the only one in the S2 class, appears to be the fastest.

This is purely based on in-game stats, though, not on potential customization. For example, you could very well be able to upgrade your Supra MKIV to perform at the highest level.