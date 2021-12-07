How to unlock Forza Horizon 5 Secret Santa prizes: Gift Cars

Playground Games has released teasers for the next two series on Forza Horizon 5, one of which includes Horizon Secret Santa gifts – but how do you get them? We’re here to show you how.

When completing the Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist, you’ll encounter series and seasons, with seasons changing every Thursday and series changing every four weeks to signify an in-game year.

Players compete in each one to unlock new, rarer cars, as well as to complete weekly and daily challenges that range from driving specific cars to winning races.

With the first event nearing completion, the developers have released teasers for the next two, as well as Horizon Secret Santa Gifts – which include a Santa outfit and the 1962 Peel P50. But how do you unlock them?

How to unlock Horizon Secret Santa gifts

In order to unlock the Horizon Secret Santa gifts, players around the world have to band together and send an unidentified amount of gifts to each other.

This can be done either through the #Forzathon shop or the gift drops that appear after you locate a barn find.

A Secret Santa Mystery Car! The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ! Here's your first look at the next series in #ForzaHorizon5. Stay tuned all month long for previews of each season. pic.twitter.com/Ns6iZ03DKW — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) December 6, 2021

How to send gifts through Forzathon Shop

According to the official blog, once series 2 drops in-game on December 9, 2021, it will unlock a “Secret Santa” feature in the shop. We’ll update this post with a how-to once the feature goes live.

How to send gifts through gift drops

In order to send a car through the gift drops, you must first locate the in-game barn finds and take possession of the car inside. Afterward, the building will turn into a gift drop, which will allow you to send cars to anyone you want.

Here’s how to do it:

If you don’t already own the car you want to send, buy it from the auto show. Locate one of the gift drops on your map, marked with a gold star on the icon. Drive to the drop, press X, and choose the car you want to send. Choose who you want to send the gift to: Anyone, New Players, Returning Players, New Hall of Fame Members, or Community Contributors. Choose your message. Confirm the gift.

Once enough people send gifts throughout the game, you will be able to go into your Festival Playlist menu to claim the Santa suit and new car.

For more information about Forza Horizon 5 series two and three, check out our news page.