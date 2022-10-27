GTA Plus October 2022 rewards: GTA Online discounts, free vehicle, double GTA$ activities

GTA Plus adds a host of perks for players each month. Here are the GTA Plus rewards for October 2022.
With GTA 5 finally out on next-gen systems, Rockstar has decided to give dedicated players an edge through a subscription service that will reward them with plenty of benefits.
The service, which launched on March 29, offers GTA+ subscribers GTA$500,000 in their Maze Bank accounts each month, plus an assortment of other goodies.
Here is everything you need to know about the GTA+ rewards for October 2022.
How to get GTA+ rewards
In order to subscribe to GTA+, players will need a copy of GTA V or GTA Online on an account that can make payments.
Players can purchase GTA+ by navigating the PlayStation Store on PS5 or the Microsoft Store. It will cost $5.99 USD per month, but you can cancel at any time.
It doesn’t seem like there is any discount for subscribing for multiple months, so it may be wise for players to see what rewards they will be getting for the month before subscribing.
Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online.
A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles.
Launching March 29: https://t.co/t9DyrLap1W pic.twitter.com/gz4UXzCfxf
— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 25, 2022
GTA+ October 2022 rewards revealed
Here are the GTA Plus rewards for October 2022, courtesy of Rockstar:
Free Vehicle:
- Benefactor Terrorbyte
Properties benefits:
- Nightclub Upgrades
- Free access to Light Rig
- Extra floors of Cargo Storage
Additional benefits:
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Benefactor Terrorbyte client jobs
- 2x supplies on Business Battles
- 3x Nightclub Warehouse production speed
- 35% off Mk II weapon upgrades via Terrorbyte’s Weapons Workshop
- Free Halloween Gear
- Mummy Outfit
- Pumpkin Hoodie
- Gray Cracked Puppet mask
- Grimy Stitched mask
Don’t forget, you’ll also get the following regardless of which month you sign up:
- GTA$500,000 in your Maze Bank Account
- Free CEO/VIP Abilities
- Waived fees on Vehicle Requests
- Member-only Shark Cards
That’s all we know about GTA Plus rewards for October 2022. For more on the game, be sure to check out the weekly update and our guides below.
Make money fast guide | Diamond Casino guide | Inside Track horse betting tips | How to get more Casino chips | Fastest cars in GTA 5 | GTA Online weekly update patch notes | GTA 6 leaks | Action figure locations | Treasure Chest locations on Cayo Perico | How to use emotes in GTA Online