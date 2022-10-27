GTA Plus October 2022 rewards: GTA Online discounts, free vehicle, double GTA$ activities

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

GTA Plus adds a host of perks for players each month. Here are the GTA Plus rewards for October 2022.

With GTA 5 finally out on next-gen systems, Rockstar has decided to give dedicated players an edge through a subscription service that will reward them with plenty of benefits.

The service, which launched on March 29, offers GTA+ subscribers GTA$500,000 in their Maze Bank accounts each month, plus an assortment of other goodies.

Here is everything you need to know about the GTA+ rewards for October 2022.

Rockstar Games What will you spend your money on?

How to get GTA+ rewards

In order to subscribe to GTA+, players will need a copy of GTA V or GTA Online on an account that can make payments.

Players can purchase GTA+ by navigating the PlayStation Store on PS5 or the Microsoft Store. It will cost $5.99 USD per month, but you can cancel at any time.

It doesn’t seem like there is any discount for subscribing for multiple months, so it may be wise for players to see what rewards they will be getting for the month before subscribing.

GTA+ October 2022 rewards revealed

Here are the GTA Plus rewards for October 2022, courtesy of Rockstar:

Free Vehicle:

Benefactor Terrorbyte

Rockstar Games GTA Plus subscribers can receive the Benefactor Terrorbyte for free.

Properties benefits:

Nightclub Upgrades Free access to Light Rig Extra floors of Cargo Storage



Additional benefits:

2x GTA$ and RP on Benefactor Terrorbyte client jobs

2x supplies on Business Battles

3x Nightclub Warehouse production speed

35% off Mk II weapon upgrades via Terrorbyte’s Weapons Workshop

Free Halloween Gear Mummy Outfit Pumpkin Hoodie Gray Cracked Puppet mask Grimy Stitched mask



Don’t forget, you’ll also get the following regardless of which month you sign up:

GTA$500,000 in your Maze Bank Account

Free CEO/VIP Abilities

Waived fees on Vehicle Requests

Member-only Shark Cards

That’s all we know about GTA Plus rewards for October 2022. For more on the game, be sure to check out the weekly update and our guides below.

