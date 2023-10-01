Monster Hunter Now redeem codes (October 2023) – How to redeem codes, Zenny & Paintballs

Using Monster Hunter Now codes is the best way for players to obtain free rewards, including Zenny, Paintballs, and other in-game goodies. So, here are all the available codes you can claim in the game for October 2023.

Monster Hunter Now is the latest mobile game from Niantic, the creators behind the ever-popular Pokemon Go. Not only does Monster Hunter Now bring Capcom’s toothy terrors to the real world, but it also enables players to hunt their favorite ‘mons like never before.

However, Hunters will need to forge powerful weapons and armor to defeat the toughest monsters in the game. Of course, whether it’s farming monster materials or Dragonite Ore, having access to some free goodies is always going to be a bonus.

So, without further ado, here’s every Monster Hunter Now code that can be redeemed in October 2023.

Updated October 1, 2023, to confirm code validity.

Contents

Monster Hunter Now codes (October 2023)

Capcom There is currently one Monster Hunter Now code.

To celebrate Monster Hunter Now hitting 5M downloads, Niantic is giving away some free in-game items. There is currently one Monster Hunter Now code to redeem, which has been checked and verified in-game. It is confirmed to be working as of October 1, 2023.

PROMO CODE ITEMS MHN5M (NEW) 5,000 Zenny / x2 Paintball

Make sure to use this Monster Hunter Now code before 23:59 UTC on October 12, 2023, to add all the items to your account. As always, check back weekly for all the latest updates, as we’ll keep you informed about any new code drops or any that expire.

How to redeem Monster Hunter Now codes

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now codes are easy to redeem.

In order to redeem Monster Hunter Now codes, you’ll want to follow the simple instructions outlined below:

Open your web browser.

Head over to the official Monster Hunter Now redemption code page.

Sign in to your Monster Hunter Now account.

Enter the code and hit the “Redeem” button.

Once you’ve followed the steps above, open the Monster Hunter Now app and you’ll be able to claim the rewards from the home screen.

What are Monster Hunter Now codes used for?

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now codes enable players to redeem free items.

Monster Hunter Now Codes codes enable players to gain access to free items like Paintballs and Zenny. These can go a long way in helping you survive against the toothy terrors that inhabit the world while also enabling you to build deadly weapons and armor to take them down.

So, there you have it, that’s all the currently available Monster Hunter Now codes for October 2023. For more tips and tricks to help you throughout your journey in Monster Hunter Now, make sure to check out our guides below.

