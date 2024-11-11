When is Fortnite Winterfest 2024?

Winterfest is a yearly tradition in Fortnite and leaks have revealed that the Christmas celebration is set to return once again in 2024.

There’s plenty to get excited about in Fortnite right now, with Chapter 2 Remix underway and Chapter 6 on the horizon. But as the holiday season approaches, fans are already gearing up for the game’s annual festivities.

Here’s everything we know about Fortnite Winterfest 2024 so far.

When is Fortnite Christmas event?

Fortnite Winterfest 2024 will arrive on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, according to a leaked update schedule posted by ‘Shiina.’ According to the leaker, the holiday celebration will kick off with the 33.10 patch, the first major update of Chapter 6.

Article continues after ad

Of course, this hasn’t been officially confirmed by Epic Games and there’s always the possibility that plans could change. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we know more.

What to expect in Winterfest 2024

Although this year’s Winterfest is yet to be announced, there are certain festive goodies that have appeared in virtually every version of the event. Here’s everything we’re expecting to see:

Article continues after ad

Daily rewards

One of the most popular parts of every Winterfest event is the daily rewards, which players can claim by simply logging in every day. These often range from smaller prizes like Sprays or songs to themed skins and Pickaxes.

Article continues after ad

In the past, the free rewards were dished out by visiting The Cabin, where players could select one present to open every 24 hours. The 2023 edition scrapped this feature in favor of more traditional login rewards, much to the disappointment of the community, so fans will be hoping it makes a comeback.

Holiday-themed weapons

Just like Fortnitemares, Winterfest is expected to bring a host of holiday-themed weapons and items to the map. While there will likely be some new additions this time around, there are some staples that return every year, such as:

Article continues after ad

Holiday Presents

Sneaky Snowmando

Snowball Launcher.

Snowy Flopper

Icy Grappler

Map overhaul

It’s not just the weapons that get a wintery makeover, the island itself often gets a Christmassy overhaul. You can expect to find holiday decorations scattered around the map, such as fairy lights hanging from buildings, and even snowmen to knock over.

Article continues after ad

We’ll likely get more concrete details about Fortnite Winterfest 2024 once Chapter 4 is underway, so we’ll update this page as soon it’s announced.

In the meantime, check out the best locations in Chapter 2 Remix and what the next live event could have in store.