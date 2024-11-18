Black Ops 6 & Warzone Hit list event: Start date & how to earn free rewards

Hit List is the first in-game event in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone, giving players the opportunity to earn free rewards.

The Season 1 update brought plenty of content to both games, from the Area 99 map to new weapons like the Saug SMG. But the devs have confirmed that there are plenty more unlocks coming as part of exclusive events.

The first of these is Hit List, so here’s when it starts and which rewards are up for grabs.

The Hit List event is due to begin on Thursday, November 21, 2024, as confirmed by an in-game teaser spotted in Black Ops 6 and Warzone’s events tab.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet how long it will run for, but with the mid-season update expected in early December, it’s expected to last around two weeks.

Hit List event explained

The Hit List event will provide players with a series of “Contracts” that must be completed to earn free rewards. These will take place across both Black Ops 6 and Warzone, tasking fans with taking out specific targets.

It hasn’t been confirmed exactly how this will work. It’s possible that targets will appear in matches for you to hunt down, but it’s more likely that each victim will be tied to a specific challenge, such as getting kills with a certain weapon type or winning matches.

We’ll be sure to update this page with a full breakdown of how the event works once we know more.

Rewards

The full slate of rewards is yet to be revealed, but from the announcement blog and teaser, we can see a handful of the items on offer. These include two new weapons and a Warzone Perk:

Power Drill (Melee Weapon)

Sirin 9mm (Special Secondary Weapon)

Veteran (Perk)

Buffer Weight Stock (Stock Attachment)

CoD Points

We’ll likely find out more about the Hit List event in the coming days, so we’ll update this page as soon as we find out more.

For more on Warzone and Black Ops 6, be sure to check out the best audio settings and meta weapons to use.