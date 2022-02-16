Geometry Dash vault codes: Unlock free Icons, UFOs, and more

If you’re looking for Geometry Dash vault codes, don’t worry, as our updated list of all active redeemable codes will allow you to claim every freebie available in the game for The Vault, The Vault of Secrets, and The Chamber of Time.

Often regarded as one of the most difficult musical games, Geometry Dash can be a fairly enticing experience for anyone who plays it. Playing through levels that the game has to offer, while extremely difficult, can also be very enjoyable for someone who likes a challenging experience.

Although Geometry Dash vault codes will allow you to unlock a bunch of in-game freebies, you should note that these codes can only be redeemed on the full version, meaning that those on the free version of the game (Geometry Dash Lite) are unable to get these rewards.

Updated February 16, 2022, to check for new and expired codes.

Geometry Dash vault codes (February 2022)

Below is the list of all the currently active Geometry Dash vault codes. All of these codes have been checked in-game as of February 16, 2022. With 11 codes currently available, more vault codes for UFOs and Icons might be released soon, so make sure to check back soon if you’re looking for more:

Code Rewards Lenny Lenny Icon Blockbite UFO Spooky Shy Guy icon Neverending UFO Mule Ship Ahead Wave Gandalfpotter Trail Sparky A secret coin and other in-game resources Robotop Robot (Enter Your Username) Eye 8-16-30-32-46-84(*) Illuminati Wave

Where noted by an (*), this code will require you to type each number individually, and then click on the face of the Vault Keeper. For example, enter 8 and click on the Vault Keeper’s face, enter 16 and again click on the face, and so on.

The codes listed above are only available in the primary vault and not in The Chamber of Time:

Code Rewards Volcano Wave River Dark Green color Silence Alternative Default Icon Darkness Face Icon Hunger Hungry Icon

Full list of expired Geometry Dash vault codes

Code Rewards Octocube Octopus-shaped Icon Brain Power Brain-shaped Icon Seven Finn Icon thechickenisonfire Swamp Green color The Challenge Vault Keepers level Gimmiethecolor Dark Red color (The number of stars you have in your account) Random Icon

How to redeem Geometry Dash vault codes

Apart from the fact that you need the full version of the game to redeem vault codes, you will also need to unlock all three vaults in Geometry Dash: The Vault, The Vault of Secrets, and The Chamber of Time.

To unlock all of these vaults individually, we’ve broken down everything you need to know, step-by-step, below.

The Vault

This is by far the simplest vault to unlock in Geometry Dash. All you need to do to unlock The Vault is collect 10 Silver User Coins. These coins can be collected very easily by playing Online Featured Levels in Geometry Dash. Each of these levels has three Silver User Coins on offer. However, you will need to complete the entire stage without dying if you wish to collect all three coins from that level.

Once you have collected the 10 Silver User Coins, you will need to click on the Cog icon at the bottom of the screen to open the Settings menu .

at the bottom of the screen to open the . You will see a lock icon that appears to be unlocked at this point on the top right corner of your screen .

that appears to be unlocked at this point on the . Click on the icon and you will be able to enter The Vault to redeem all the currently active codes.

The Vault of Secrets

The second vault in Geometry Dash, The Vault of Secrets, will require a total of 50 Diamonds to unlock. Considering the variety of methods from which you can claim diamonds in Geometry Dash, collecting 50 of them shouldn’t take too long. Here’s a list of all the sources from where you can get diamonds in the game:

Daily Chests.

Daily Quests.

Weekly Demon Chest.

Treasure Room Chest.

Playing Gauntlets levels.

Additionally, you should also note that playing at higher difficulty levels will grant you more diamonds than at lower levels.

Once you’ve managed to collect 50 Diamonds, you will need to click on the Tool button , located on the right of the Play button in the Main Menu .

, located on the right of the in the . The page that opens after clicking on the Tool button will have a similar unlocked icon at the top right corner of the screen. Clicking on this icon will allow you to enter The Vault of Secrets and redeem your codes.

The Chamber of Time

In order to unlock The Chamber of Time, the third vault in Geometry Dash, you’ll first have to unlock a secret challenge from The Vault of Secrets using a specific code.

Additionally, you will also need to have 700 Diamonds and 1,000 Mana Orbs on-hand. Mana Orbs can be obtained in the same way in which you can collect Diamonds. Once you have collected the required number of resources, here are the steps you’ll need to follow to unlock The Chamber of Time:

Head over to The Vault of Secrets and enter ‘The Challenge‘ in the code box. This will unlock a secret quest that leads to The Chamber of Time. From here, you’ll need to pay 200 Diamonds to progress on this quest. Next, you will need to enter the door located underneath this level and speak with the person inside the jail. Click on all three keyholes that appear after talking to the person inside the jail. After that, head over to the Tool button available on the Main Menu and click on the door visible on the bottom right corner of the screen. After heading through the door, you’ll need to click Left on the first screen to make a Green Rope appear. Clicking on the green rope will open up a secret shop from where you can purchase the Master Emblem for 1,000 Mana Orbs. After that, head over to the Main Level Select page and scroll to the one that says Coming Soon. This page also features Fingerdash. Click on the blue ‘i’ on the top right corner of the screen to make a new window appear. While this window is visible, click on the ground below the text box. This will then make a door appear. This door can only be unlocked when you are in possession of the Master Emblem. Opening this door will grant you access to The Chamber of Time to redeem all your codes.

Although the entire process to unlock all three Vaults is a little complicated and time-consuming, considering all the rewards that you can redeem using the Geometry Dash vault codes, it is definitely worth all the trouble.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Geometry Dash vault codes for February 2022.

